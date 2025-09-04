‘I know the qualities they have’: Broos confident in Bafana new blood

Any coach would have been worried about the strength of his team after losing close to 10 regulars, but not Hugo Broos, not at the moment.

At least, by what he has been saying ahead of Friday's crucial Group C 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho and Tuesday's second match against Nigeria (both 6pm), both at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The Bafana coach has insisted all week the new players in his squad, mostly young and inexperienced at the international level, will be just as capable for the task at hand.

Themba Zwane, Khuliso Mudau, Thapelo Morena, Jayden Adams, Percy Tau, Elias Mokwana, Patrick Maswanganyi, Grant Kekana, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Mothobi Mvala, players who could have easily started, are not part of Broos's squad, mostly because of injuries.