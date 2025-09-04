Gavin Hunt(ing) for more players to reinforce Durban City

Durban City coach Gavin Hunt has revealed that they'll use the Fifa break to strengthen their squad, bemoaning the lack of depth.
“We need it [the Fifa break]. We all know that we need to certainly get another one or two players in. We've got 17 outfield players, with three keepers, so you need to get one or two new players in certain positions. We've known that since the start of the season,” Hunt said.
Durban suffered their maiden league defeat of the campaign when they were outwitted 2-0 by Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium last Saturday, having won two of their previous four games with two draws as well.
The first goal Durban leaked against Babina Noko came after goalkeeper Darren Keet failed to control a well-measured back pass, rolling straight into the path of Bradley Grobler, who just chipped the ball past him to notch up his 100th league goal since he turned pro back in 2007.
The second goal was also another error as Liam de Kock was cheaply dispossessed by the onrushing Ngoanamello Rammala, whose quick intervention teed up Thabang Monare to slot home and double the hosts' advantage.
“Yes, I was disappointed with the result against Sekhukhune because I didn't expect us to defend like that. The defence was good in the four previous games and our goalkeeper had not made a save in those four games, so then you lose 2-0 and you go crazy? We must try to be level-headed a bit,” Hunt said.
The Durban coach is pleased to head into this Fifa hiatus in the top five, albeit he thinks they could've done better in other matches, especially the 1-all draw at home to Golden Arrows. Hunt also bemoaned playing three of their five opening fixtures away.
“It's good for the team to go into this break in the top five, but we are obviously disappointed a bit ... we should've beaten Arrows. I look at some teams, they have played four games at home, but we've played Galaxy away and we've played in Polokwane twice, so we know in the second round they're going to come down to us [in Durban] and we know we are good at home,” Hunt stated.
SowetanLIVE
Gavin Hunt(ing) for more players to reinforce Durban City
Image: Philip Maeta
