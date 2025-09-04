Known for his aggressive approach during matches, Kaizer Chiefs striker Wandile Duba insists he is not bothered by what people say on social media and will continue playing like that.
Duba has been getting abused online for his aggressive style of play but said that's part of the job and that's how coach Nasredinne Nabi wants them to play.
“It's part of the job. You do well, they [people] talk. You do bad, they talk. I just keep on focusing on what I do best and I don't mind all the negative comments,” Duba told the media after Chiefs and the Nedbank multipurpose court handover at Phulong Secondary School in Kwa-Thema, Springs on Wednesday.
“It doesn't actually affect me because that's how the coach wants us to be. It's just the comments, people coming to your account, commenting, threatening to kill you and all that. I don't think in the last game [against Golden Arrows] I wasn't in the right state of mind. So, I didn't even go to play.
“But I don't think that affects me as much. I usually talk to my brother. He always calms me down because sometimes I feel like I want to respond after someone talks badly about me or swears.”
Meanwhile, following Amakhosi's excellent start to the season, Duba revealed their secret behind their impressive run.
“This season we started very well. There are high hopes and we believe in ourselves more than in other seasons,” he said.
“After our preseason camp in the Netherlands, we had a chat as players and coaches and we set targets for ourselves and the players are more together than last season.
“This season, we are stronger and we now understand the coach's strategy. I think we will win more games this campaign.”
SowetanLIVE
Duba unfazed by social media criticism over aggressive play
'The comments don't bother me...that's how the coach wants us to play'
Image: Daniel Hlongwane
Known for his aggressive approach during matches, Kaizer Chiefs striker Wandile Duba insists he is not bothered by what people say on social media and will continue playing like that.
Duba has been getting abused online for his aggressive style of play but said that's part of the job and that's how coach Nasredinne Nabi wants them to play.
“It's part of the job. You do well, they [people] talk. You do bad, they talk. I just keep on focusing on what I do best and I don't mind all the negative comments,” Duba told the media after Chiefs and the Nedbank multipurpose court handover at Phulong Secondary School in Kwa-Thema, Springs on Wednesday.
“It doesn't actually affect me because that's how the coach wants us to be. It's just the comments, people coming to your account, commenting, threatening to kill you and all that. I don't think in the last game [against Golden Arrows] I wasn't in the right state of mind. So, I didn't even go to play.
“But I don't think that affects me as much. I usually talk to my brother. He always calms me down because sometimes I feel like I want to respond after someone talks badly about me or swears.”
Meanwhile, following Amakhosi's excellent start to the season, Duba revealed their secret behind their impressive run.
“This season we started very well. There are high hopes and we believe in ourselves more than in other seasons,” he said.
“After our preseason camp in the Netherlands, we had a chat as players and coaches and we set targets for ourselves and the players are more together than last season.
“This season, we are stronger and we now understand the coach's strategy. I think we will win more games this campaign.”
SowetanLIVE
Chiefs must control all their matches – Nabi
‘I'm here to help Bafana qualify for World Cup’
Mbule can replace Mshishi and Tito – Broos
Bucs soldier on without eight players on national duty
Silva scores on debut as Chiefs beat Arrows 1-0 to stay on top alongside Sekhukhune
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos