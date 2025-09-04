“If you lose a couple of games and you give up, then it is not a real vision. We have a real vision. This club aims to finish in the top eight every season. If we have an opportunity to fight for something more, yes, we will. For now, our goal is to keep our top-eight spot.”
Beganovic never doubted Galaxy would turn corner
Rockets recover from slow start to register three successive wins
After their three successive victories in the Betway Premiership, TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic wants his side to keep their feet on the ground and not get carried away by that impressive run.
The Rockets recovered from their slow start this season, which saw them suffer two back-to-back victories to Durban City and Sekhukhune United in the league, to register three wins.
They also lost to Sekhukhune in the MTN8 quarterfinal. But after wins at Chippa United, Orbit College and Siwelele to jump to fourth in the log table, Beganovic said he knew they would turn the corner.
“It's only five games we've played, this league is not easy, it's tough to get some points, yes, but we know our structure, our vision and how we want to play. Every match we just improve and we never give up. It is imperative because we believe in our model,” Beganovic explained to Sowetan.
