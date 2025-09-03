Nigeria, Benin tell fifa to dock Bafana points

Fifa’s reticence to dock World Cup points from SA for using a defaulter in a March fixture is casting a cloud and creating confusion ahead of this week’s potentially decisive round of African qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana, who admit their mistake, erroneously fielded midfielder Teboho Mokoena in a 2-0 home win over neighbours Lesotho when he should have sat out the World Cup qualifier after two cautions in previous fixtures in Group C.

SA were severely embarrassed when they belatedly discovered the mistake but insist because their opponents did not protest, they will not lose the three points.

“We did something bad, we did something we shouldn’t do, but there was no complaint,” Bafana coach Hugo Broos said.

But Fifa’s disciplinary code makes provisions for proceedings to be instigated by the administration of world football’s governing body, not only via protest, and they have previously sanctioned countries that have committed the same offence.

Gernot Rohr, coach of Benin, who are second behind Bafana in the standings, questioned Fifa’s silence on the matter.

“It is not normal that we don’t know the situation about the points on the log table before our games this week,” he said.