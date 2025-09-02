Soccer

Shalulile reveals he was on the brink of leaving Sundowns

02 September 2025 - 15:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: BackpagePix

History-maker Peter Shalulile has revealed that he was on the brink of leaving Mamelodi Sundowns, detailing what really happened.

"For now, I won't lie to you guys, I'm back and things didn't go well. There were discussions and negotiations about paperwork and all that. Still, I decided to call the chairman [Tlhopie Motsepe] and I told him I would rather come back and fight for my position," Shalulile told the club media department.

The striker returned to the club and made history at the weekend when he became the all-time leading goal-scorer in the PSL, reaching 130 goals to break Siyabonga Nomvethe's long-standing record of 129 goals, which he had matched two weeks ago.

Despite that, the Namibian international said he is still hungry for more goals and will ensure he achieve that by doing extra work during his off days.

"I believe that you cannot score goals if you don't do extras, and you will not break records if you don't put in the [extra] work. If you dream of something but you don't put in the work [just forget about it]," he said.

"During the off days, I make sure I come [to training] and work out to fix my weaknesses."

Shalulile, 31, also thanked his teammates, coaches and everyone at the club who contributed to his success. "Glory to God. First of all I would like to thank my teammates, the coaches and everyone who played a part in all the success that I have achieved. And I believe that I would not have done it without my teammates.

"I just want to thank them and the club president [Patrice Motsepe] for allowing me to come here ... and everyone on the staff for their support."

Shalulile is currently part of the Namibia national team which will play the Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Malawi on Friday and São Tomé and Príncipe on September 9.   

SowetanLIVE

