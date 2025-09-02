Ouaddou and the five technical team members were then rushed into the hospital where they are still in the medical care.
Pirates coach in hospital after being hit by car while helping crash victim
Orlando Pirates have revealed that coach Abdeslam Ouaddou alongside five members of the club staff were involved in a serious accident on Sunday night soon after their 3-0 victory over Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
According to a statement released by the club on Tuesday morning, Ouaddou and the staff had stopped to assist after witnessing a collision between two vehicles when they were hit by a third car causing serious injuries.
Ouaddou and the five technical team members were then rushed into the hospital where they are still in the medical care.
“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and five members of the club’s staff were involved in a road traffic incident on Sunday night,” the statement read.
“The incident occurred on the R21 highway as the team returned from Gqeberha, following their hard-fought 3-0 victory against Chippa United. Upon encountering a collision between two vehicles, Coach Ouaddou and several staff members disembarked from the team bus to assist those involved. Tragically, while attending to the scene, a Nissan NP200 vehicle collided with the stationary vehicles, striking the group and causing serious injuries.
“Coach Ouaddou, along with the five affected staff members, were immediately transported to hospital, where they are currently receiving medical care. The Club is in close contact with the medical team and will provide updates on their recovery in due course.
“At this stage, our priority is the health and wellbeing of our colleagues. The Club has made arrangements to ensure that the affected individuals and their families receive all the necessary support during this difficult time.”
