Mbule can replace Mshishi and Tito – Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is convinced that Orlando Pirates playmaker Sipho Mbule has what it takes to replace injured pair of Themba “Mshishi” Zwane and Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi in the national team.
Broos had long been lamenting that it was very difficult for him to find ageing Zwane's replacement until he earmarked Maswanganyi in November last year, saying the 27-year-old Pirates star had potential to stand in for the 36-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns skipper, who's been battling with injuries of late.
Ahead of Bafana's two crucial World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria at Dr Molemela Stadium and Free State Stadium on Friday and next week Tuesday respectively, Broos gave Mbule a late call-up to replace his Pirates teammate and age compeer Tito, who had to pull out of the squad at the eleventh hour after suffering an injury in their Sunday's 3-0 win over Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Mshishi hadn't even made the provisional squad as he's also still recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered inside the first 15 minutes of their MTN8 semifinal first leg against Pirates at Orlando Stadium mid-August.
“His [Maswanganyi's replacement] is Mbule. Why Mbule? I think everybody agrees that he's a player with much qualities and I have to agree also that the past years we didn't really see what we expected from a player like that, but he's an experienced player,'' Broos told a presser at Dobsonville Stadium on Monday.
“For more than a year, we looked for Themba's replacement and we found Tito and now Tito is also injured, so it is difficult to find someone with those qualities and I think with Mbule, we have the right player at the right position.”
Mbule, who joined Pirates as a free-agent in the off-season after Sundowns opted against renewing his deal, has an ill-disciplined history, hence Broos made it clear it was important for him to sit him down and explain what's expected of him in the national side.
“We'll have a little chat with him... I'll tell him exactly what I expect from him,'' Broos said.
Mbule can replace Mshishi and Tito – Broos
Image: Veli Nhlapo
