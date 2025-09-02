Soccer

Gomora bank on Fifa break to rejuvenate players

Coach says the club will undergo endurance programmes, play friendlies

02 September 2025 - 13:15
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Johnny Ferreira, coach of Gomora United during the 2025/26 Motsepe Foundation Championship match between Gomora United and Leicesterford City at TUT Stadium
Johnny Ferreira, coach of Gomora United during the 2025/26 Motsepe Foundation Championship match between Gomora United and Leicesterford City at TUT Stadium
Image: BackpagePix

Gomora United coach Johnny Ferreira has welcomed the Fifa break, viewing it as an opportune time to get the team's fitness level up to scratch.

Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) newbies Gomora, who were promoted to the division via winning the ABC Motsepe national play-offs in June, won their opening match 1-0 against Leicesterford at home a fortnight ago. This past weekend, Gomora suffered their first defeat, going down 2-1 to Venda away.

Their next fixture is on September 14 away to University of Pretoria.

“We missed our preseason [since they were involved in the ABC Motsepe national play-offs], so we're going to try and catch up a little bit by taking the team through some endurance programmes and also play more friendlies [during the Fifa break],'' Ferreira said. “I think the team we have is very good. So, we just have to consolidate what we've done well.”

Ferreira also reflected on facing his former side Venda, admitting the experience is “ always nostalgic”. “I spent three years with Venda. We dominated them in the first 45 minutes but the second half was balanced a bit,'' the Gomora coach said.

On the other hand, Venda coach Clinton Larsen explained why it was crucial for them to put Gomora to the sword, wanting to turn Thohoyandou Stadium into a slaughterhouse.

“We all know the struggles the team has had in the past, having slow starts to the league, and it was very important for us to have a positive start, so getting three points in our first home game of the season against Gomora was non-negotiable... we had to get it by hook or by crook,'' Larsen stated.

“I was very disappointed with our performance in the first half... that was not the face of our team, but at halftime we had a strong talk with the boys and what we saw in the second half is the Venda Football Club that we know. We want to make Thohoyandou Stadium a fortress, making it difficult for teams to come here and get points.”

Results

AmaTuks 2-2 Leopards; Lerumo 2-1 Bees; Lions 1-1 CPT City; Baroka 3-0 Wanderers; Venda 2-1 Gomora; Kruger 1-1 Highbury; Leicesterford 1-0 Upington; Casric 1-0 Milford.

