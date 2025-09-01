Eymael was in charge for the first time when they lost to Pirates on Sunday and vowed to improve them to move away from the danger zone.
SowetanLIVE
There's a lot of work to do to get Chippa out of relegation zone – Eymael
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Chippa United coach Luc Eymael feels there is a lot of work to be done to change the fortunes around.
The Chilli Boys suffered their fourth successive defeat this season when they were thumped 0-3 by Orlando Pirates in their Betway Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday to remain rooted at the bottom of the table.
Following a promising start when they drew 1-1 with Mamelodi Sundowns in their opening match, Chippa surprisingly parted ways with two coaches, Sinethemba Badela and Musa Nyatama, and the decision has since backfired as they lost their last four games.
Eymael was in charge for the first time when they lost to Pirates on Sunday and vowed to improve them to move away from the danger zone.
“There's a lot of work to do. I knew that when I was watching from the stands against Richards Bay. We tried to correct some tactical things. So, a lot of improvement is needed to try to get Chippa out of this position,” Eymael told the media after the match.
“I think we need a few more experienced players. This team is very young and they are not yet fit the way I want them to be. So, a lot of work to do.”
With their next match against Orbit College on September 16, after the Fifa international break, Eymael highlighted areas where he will be working during the recess to improve the team.
“I’m happy that we have two weeks. We have to work a lot, also mentally, but I'm already working on it. You saw in the first 45 minutes, the boys didn't give up,” he said.
“We’ll work again on the tactics, we work again physically and at the end of the day, certainly we have to change the mentality. Winning is a culture and it has been a long time since Chippa finished in the top eight, and I think if we succeed in doing that, this season could be a good season for us.
”
Chippa have already conceded 10 times so far, while scoring twice and this is a concern for Eymael.
