Sekhukhune United’s Eric Tinkler says he’s not surprised by his players’ exclusion from the current Bafana Bafana team, despite the national team coach, Hugo Broos’ recent assertion that Babina Noko are playing the best football in the PSL at the moment.
Broos didn’t include a single Sekhukhune player in his squad to do duty against Lesotho and Nigeria in World Cup qualifiers, both billed for Free State Stadium on Friday and next Tuesday respectively.
“I am not surprised [that there’s no Sekhukhune player in Bafana Bafana squad] because the national team is doing well. So, if the national team is doing well, why are you going to chop and change players?” Tinkler asked.
“So, you’ve got to allow those players [who’re currently in the team] to prove why they are doing well and obviously if the form goes down, then you now start looking at other players. So, for me it’s not a surprise ... they [the national team coaches] have selected a squad that has done extremely well.”
Broos' subbing Sekhukhune no surprise for Tinkler
Coach concedes Babina Noko still need to improve
Image: Philip Maeta
Tinkler doesn’t entirely agree with Broos’ notion that Sekhukhune is the best team at the moment, insisting they still have a lot of things to improve on.
“I don’t know [about Sekhukhune playing the best football at the moment] ... maybe I don’t entirely agree. We have to be better on the ball ... sometimes this evening [on Saturday, when they beat Durban City 2-0 at home] we gave the ball cheaply, we put ourselves under unnecessary pressure. So, I still think there’s a lot of room for improvement in terms of how we play,” the Sekhukhune mentor stated.
Despite being eliminated by Stellenbosch from the MTN8 in the semifinals, Sekhukhune have had a brilliant start to the league campaign, winning four of their five opening matches, with a single draw, to occupy the top spot. Babina Noko boast a better goal difference than Kaizer Chiefs, who’ve collected the same number of points as them.
