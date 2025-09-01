Soccer

Al Ahly terminate coach José Riveiro’s contract after seven matches

Results hard to come by for former Orlando Pirates coach at the Egyptian giants

By Ahmed Abd El Latif - 01 September 2025 - 10:28
Al Ahly have parted ways with head coach José Riveiro.
Image: Al Ahly SC/X

Egyptian Premier League champions Al Ahly announced on Sunday they had terminated Spanish coach José Riveiro's contract after just seven matches in charge.

The decision follows a 2—0 defeat to rivals Pyramids in the league on Saturday.

Riveiro left Orlando Pirates after three successful seasons — where he won five domestic cup trophies, was runner up in the Betway Premiership three times and reached the 2024-25 Caf Champions League semifinals — at the end of last campaign.

“The club would like to thank Jose Riveiro, the first team coach and his assistant staff for their efforts during the past period. The contractual relationship has been terminated by mutual consent,” Al Ahly, the most decorated club in Champions League history, said in a statement on their official website.

Riveiro, 49, was appointed in May on a two-year contract ahead of the Fifa Club World Cup in the US in June. However, his tenure failed to deliver the expected results.

Under his leadership, Al Ahly drew two matches at the World Cup and lost to Brazil’s Palmeiras, resulting in an early exit from the tournament.

In domestic competition, Ahly have played four league matches this season, registering one win and two draws, losing to African champions Pyramids. The team sit in 12th place with five points. 

Reuters

