One-sided affair as Bucs hammer Chippa

Orlando Pirates produced their most convincing performance so far to beat Chippa United 0-3 in their Betway Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.
Goals by Patrick Maswanganyi, Deon Hotto and Tshepang Moremi handed the Soweto Giants their third successive win after a slow start where they lost back-to-back games.
It was one of their best performances this season against the out-of-sorts Chippa side, who are winless in their opening five matches and remain bottom of the table and have a lot of work to do.
The win saw the Buccaneers move to fifth on the table with nine points. Thabiso Lebitso was handed his first start ahead of Bandile Shandu, with Relebohile Mofekeng, who missed their midweek 1-0 win over Orbit College, started on the bench.
Lebitso didn’t look like someone who had last played in December, with an excellent return before he was substituted late in the second half by Shandu. Chippa had coach Luc Eymael on the bench after he received his work permit on Friday and got a baptism of fire in his first match in charge following this huge defeat.
The Buccaneers were off to a dream start when Maswanganyi capitalised on a mistake by Chippa goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali – an attempted pass was intercepted by Kamogelo Sebelebele to net his second goal of the season from close range.
The Chilli Boys were sloppy in their defence as they needlessly gave away possession in their own half after trying to play from the back.
Pirates would have been ahead by more had they been more clinical in front of goal, but they failed to capitalise on Chippa’s mistakes.
That carelessness came back to haunt Chippa five minutes before the interval when Sergio Kammies gifted the ball to Oswin Appollis, who then set up Deon Hotto before the Namibian international slotted home the second.
The Soweto Giants continued where they left off in the first half and had the opportunity to increase the lead from a controversial spot kick, but Maswanganyi failed to convert as Nwabali saved his efforts.
Appollis, who was outstanding, provided another assist, with substitute Moremi scoring to give them a 0-3 lead after the hour mark.
Chippa failed to string three or four passes together and hardly tested Sipho Chaine, who was reduced to a spectator.
It was a one-sided affair as Pirates dominated the match and would have won by more had they been more clinical in front of goal, but this is a result that will leave coach Abdeslam Ouaddou impressed with what he saw.
Other results: Marumo Gallants played to a 1-1 draw with Polokwane City at Dr Petrus Molema Stadium.
