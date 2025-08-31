"I have to say congratulations to the team first and specifically to Petersen for his performance and also for the goalkeeper coach [Mzoughi] for the work he did with Petersen," Nabi noted
"I had trust in Petersen and they [the goalkeeping department] know his quality, and I want to say congratulations to him and his coach."
The Chiefs coach also weighed in on Silva scoring on his Chiefs debut, suggesting the club have always had faith in the towering striker, who looked unconvincing during the side's preseason camp in the Netherlands in July.
"I think for Silva, from the beginning, he received a lot of support from the technical staff and from fellow players and from the fans as well. He initially had paperwork problems, but when that was sorted, we just waited for the right moment to introduce him, to make it easier for him, and today we are so happy for him,'' Nabi said of Silva.
Chiefs must control all their matches – Nabi
Amakhosi coach lauds unbeaten keeper Petersen for his efforts
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Playing with energy and controlling all the games are some of the things at the top of Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi's wishlist, as he admits they still have to work harder, despite their blistering start to the season.
Chiefs beat Golden Arrows 1-0, courtesy of Flavio Silva's goal, at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, to maintain their unbeaten run in the league this season. Chiefs have won four of their five opening league games with one draw, remaining the only side that's yet to concede in the Betway Premiership
"We are happy about the results, but we still need to work harder on our model game. We want to see Chiefs not struggling with energy. We must control all the games," Nabi said.
The last time Chiefs registered five clean sheets in their first five league games was in the 2019/20 season under Ernst Middendorp. Nabi has saluted his goalkeeper, Brandon Petersen, and goalkeeper mentor Ilyes Mzoughi for this feat.
