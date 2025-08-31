“We must remember that we have other number nines in the team. Lebo Mothiba, who was playing in France, was not still at the level to start the match. Iqraam Rayners last year was not the top scorer but the second, one behind Lucas Ribeiro Costa, and he didn’t even take a single penalty,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
Cardoso congratulates PSL history-maker Shalulile
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has congratulated history-maker Peter Shalulile after the striker set a new PSL record as an all-time leading goal scorer with 130 goals after his strike against Stellenbosch in their 1-0 win at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.
The Namibian sharpshooter had equalled Siyabonga Nomvethe’s long-standing record of 129 goals a fortnight ago when he scored against Magesi during their 2-0 win.
On Saturday, Shalulile netted from the spot just before the stroke of half time, and Cardoso said he will remain an important player for Masandawana.
“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate Peter,” Cardoso told the media after the match. “I have been saying that he is an important player for us, and he will be until one day he decides to leave the club. Let’s hope it is far away...
“[It was a] very good performance. He scored the goal that gives him the highest position as a top scorer in the history of the PSL. So, congratulations to him.”
Despite scoring that important goal, Cardoso cautioned that the competition for upfront places in the team is tight, but that everyone will be given a fair chance.
“We must remember that we have other number nines in the team. Lebo Mothiba, who was playing in France, was not still at the level to start the match. Iqraam Rayners last year was not the top scorer but the second, one behind Lucas Ribeiro Costa, and he didn’t even take a single penalty,” he said.
“So, the competition is very hard, [and] we need to manage the players. Peter played against Magesi and he scored, played against Stellenbosch and scored. If he plays, it is because I trust there is not one single player that lines up on Mamelodi Sundowns that we don’t trust.
“Also, there is no single player that we don’t trust because otherwise you won’t be here. It’s important for people to understand that supporting the team is supporting Peter, and supporting the coach is supporting the team.”
Saturday’s victory was Sundowns’ third win this season, and Cardoso feels the side will get better as the season progresses, especially after the Fifa international break, as they will have some of their key players back, including Khuliso Mudau.
