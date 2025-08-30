Soccer

Portugal honour Jota by passing his number 21 jersey to close friend Neves

By Reuters - 30 August 2025 - 13:45
Rute Cardoso, wife of Diogo Jota, leans on the arm of Ruben Neves, football player for Alhilal Saudi Club and the Portugal national team, as the coffin of Jota is carried out of the church after a funeral held for him and his brother Andre Silva at Igreja Matriz de Gondomar on July 05, 2025 in Gondomar, Portugal.
Image: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Portugal have paid tribute to Diogo Jota by passing his number 21 jersey to his close friend and former teammate Ruben Neves, after the forward's death in a car crash last month, national team coach Roberto Martinez said.

Neves, a midfielder at Saudi side Al-Hilal, was a pallbearer at Jota's funeral. The Liverpool forward died aged 28 with his younger brother, Andre Silva, in northwestern Spain after their Lamborghini veered off the road and burst into flames.

Neves and Jota were teammates at Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“We know what Diogo meant to each of us and the impact he had on our lives. We want to honour his memory every day. He will be with us and will be another force helping us achieve our goals. Diogo's example is a light for us. We will carry his spirit in our hearts,” Martinez told reporters on Friday.

“Diogo's absence is a factor of unity, motivation and responsibility, because Diogo wanted to win the World Cup, and we are here to fight and achieve that dream. I can also announce that the number 21 jersey will go to Ruben Neves, because that way, that number will remain on the field and with all of us ...

“He had a very close relationship with Diogo and is the ideal person to represent him.”

Tributes have continued to pour in for Jota, with Liverpool retiring the number 20 shirt he wore at the club. Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder James Milner, who was teammates with Jota at Liverpool, will also wear the number 20 jersey this season.

