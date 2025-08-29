Pirates can add salt to Chippa's wounds

After recovering from a slow start, which saw them suffer two successive defeats in the Betway Premiership, Orlando Pirates will be looking to build on their recent winning momentum and pile more misery on struggling Chippa United when they meet at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.
The Chilli Boys have some crisis heading into the match against the Buccaneers, with instability around the team.
They have been in the headlines for the wrong reasons after they parted ways with two coaches, Sinethemba Badela and Musa Nyatama, so far this campaign.
Coach Luc Eymael is still awaiting his work permit and will not sit on the bench with Morgan Mammila taking over as interim.
They will also be without the Buccaneers loaned player Goodman Mosele, who is prevented from playing against his parent club, while number one goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was stretched off before halftime during their 1-0 defeat to Richards Bay on Tuesday and is doubtful for the match.
Given Chippa's recent performances, where they suffered three successive defeats and the crisis they have been in, where they remain at the bottom of the table, they will be desperate for the three points against the Buccaneers, who will look to capitalise on that and register their third win.
However, Pirates will need to improve their scoring, having found the back of the net three times in four league matches.
That's one of the areas where coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will need to pay attention to.
Meanwhile, Pirates have centre backs Olisah Ndah and Nkosinathi Sibisi back at training after injury and are available for selection.
Star player Relebohile Mofokeng, who sat out during their 1-0 win over Orbit College at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday, is expected to return to the starting line-up on Sunday after Ouaddou said it was a minor niggle that required some rest.
The Buccaneers enjoy an upper hand in this fixture, with 15 wins, three draws and four defeats in 22 matches they have met.
Pirates can add salt to Chippa's wounds
Defenders Ndah and Sibisi are back from injury layoff
