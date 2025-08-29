Soccer

Leopards pleads with league to postpone their matches

29 August 2025 - 10:40
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Leopards president Tshifhiwa Thidiela says the club can’t register new players due to a debt they inherited from All Stars in 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Black Leopards have requested that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to postpone their Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) match against University of Pretoria on Sunday at Tuks Stadium.

This comes after they played their opening match against Casric Stars last week with 10 players and without a recognised goalkeeper. Leopards went on to lose their home fixture 0-3 at Thohoyandou Stadium.

Lidoda Duvha can’t register new players due to a debt they inherited from All Stars FC when they purchased their MFC status in 2023. They have since written to Fifa, asking for permission to register new players, but they have not received any feedback, which leaves them with no choice but to ask the league to try to postpone the match.

We don't know. I think the tricky thing is also getting the actual details. I don't think anyone is really clear about it. So that's the struggle
Tshifhiwa Thidiela, Leopards president

The club president, Tshifhiwa Thidiela, confirmed to Sowetan that they have asked the league to come to their assistance on the matter.  

“It will depend on them [PSL if they will postpone], obviously, they will need to come to our rescue... ” Thidiela said.

He added that they had no choice but to honour the fixture against Casric and that this time they hope the league will help their situation by postponing their fixtures until their appeal to Fifa is heard.

Thidiela said they have not heard from the world controlling body when the matter will be attended to.

“We don't know. I think the tricky thing is also getting the actual details. I don't think anyone is really clear about it. So that's the struggle.”

Meanwhile, Casric will look to continue with their perfect start on Friday when they welcome Milford at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga.

Fixtures

All matches will kick off at 3pm

Friday: Casric v Milford, Solomon Mahlangu

Saturday: Baroka v Wanderers, Mafori Mphahlele; Lions v CPT City, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Kruger v Highbury, KaNyamazane; Leicesterford v Upington, Lucas Moripe; Venda v Gomora, Thohoyandou.

Sunday: Lerumo v Bees, NWU Mahikeng; University of PTA v Leopards, Tuks.

SowetanLIVE

