Hunt and Tinkler aim to maintain good starts
It's a battle of the unbeaten as Sekhukhune, Durban face off
Image: BackpagePix
Sekhukhune United and Durban City will be eager to maintain their unbeaten runs so far this season when they meet in a Betway Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane tomorrow at 5.30pm.
Both teams have made a promising start this season, with Babina Noko recording three wins and a draw from four matches and are at the top of the log table..
Durban have registered two wins and two draws.With Durban having collected eight points from four matches, Hunt said the target is to get another eight in the next four fixtures to give them a chance of keeping their place in the top eight.
“If we can get eight in the next four games, I will take it, any time we get two points per game until the end of the season, we will be in a good space,” Hunt said. “I think the team has a good mentality, which is the most important thing. Your mentality will see you through.”
Hunt believes Sekhukhune will test them on how far they have progressed since the beginning of the season, and believes their strong character has been a key in their promising start.
“Sekhukhune have a very good squad of players, a very experienced team,” he said. “We obviously need to get one or two more [goals] to give us numbers. We are going to be tested. We know that, but we can get ourselves in a good position to get points in these types of games.”
Both teams will be coming into tomorrow’s game on the back of draws in their midweek matches. Durban played to a goalless stalemate with Polokwane City, while Sekhukhune were held to a 1-1 draw by AmaZulu.
Sekhukhune coach Eric Tinkler was not pleased with the outcome of their match against Usuthu at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday, but believes they will bounce back to winning ways.
“I thought the team showed character again, and I think we deserved more than what we got. Two points were taken away from us, not by AmaZulu,” Tinkler said in reference to officials, who he feels got some of their match decisions wrong.
