SowetanLIVE
Broos unfazed by Mokoena matter
'Fifa must follow the rules, not let Nigeria pressure it'
Image: BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has reiterated that the possibility of losing three points in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers wasn't giving them sleepless nights, telling Fifa to “follow the rules and resist Nigeria's pressure”.
Bafana top Group C of the qualifiers with 13 points from six games, but fielding Teboho Mokoena, who should've been suspended after accumulating two yellows in previous games, in their 2-0 win over Lesotho in March, is likely to see them lose three points.
In March, the Lesotho Football Association (LFA) confirmed to this publication that they'd sent a query to Fifa over the yellow cards Mokoena accumulated.
Nigeria have also since been vocal, calling for Bafana to lose three points. Bafana next face Lesotho and Nigeria in these qualifiers, both billed for Free Stadium, on September 5 and 9, respectively.
“We don't think about it [the possibility of losing three points]. We just look at the standings, that's all. If there'll be a moment that we lose the three points, then okay ... we can't do anything about that decision,” Broos said at a presser to announce his final squad for the upcoming qualifiers, held at SABC Studios in Auckland Park, on Thursday.
“But I always say, rules are there to be followed and the rule is, okay we did something bad, but there was no complaint and the rule says if there's no complaint, there's nothing. I hope Fifa follows rules and resists pressure that Nigeria is trying to put now ... follow the rules man.”
The Bafana mentor also asserted that the Super Eagles were scared to face Bafana nowadays, saying that for them there was no reason to be scared of Nigeria.
“They don't like to play against us, that I know because we became a better team, so it's up to us to take advantage of that and not start doubting and be afraid of Nigeria,” Broos said.
“Why should we suddenly start to be afraid of Nigeria? I don't see any reason. If we go for it and play at our best level, we can win against Nigeria ... we can also lose because it's football and you'll never know.”
Did you know?
According to the Fifa Disciplinary Code, protests must be filed in writing within 24 hours of a match's conclusion to the Fifa Disciplinary Committee, usually via the Fifa legal portal and this deadline cannot be extended.
Full squad
Keepers: Williams (Sundowns), Chaine (Pirates), Goss (Siwelele)
Defenders: Mobbie (Siwelele), Modiba, Mdunyelwa (both Sundowns), Mbokazi (Pirates), Ndamane (Galaxy), Okon (Hannover), Kabini (Molde), Ngezana (FCSB).
Midfielders: Mokoena, Aubaas (both Sundowns), Mbatha (Pirates), Le Roux (Portsmouth)
Forwards: Sebelebele, Appollis, Maswanganyi, Mofokeng (all Pirates), Rayners (Sundowns), Shabalala (Chiefs), Nkota (Al-Ettifaq), Foster (Burnley)
SowetanLIVE
