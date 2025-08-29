“The thing we must try to control in them is anxiety, because when the motivation is that high, there’s a very big chance of anxiety, which is an enemy of good technical execution. When you are anxious, you can’t execute the way you want to.”
Fixtures
Tonight: Siwelele v Bay, Dr Molemela (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Magesi v AmaZulu, Seshego (3pm); Stellenbosch v Sundowns, Athlone (3pm); Arrows v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (5.30pm); Sekhukhune v Durban, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Orbit v Galaxy, Dobsonville (8pm)
Sunday: Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela (3pm); Marumo v Polokwane, Dr Molemela (3pm).
Arrows are sharp enough for Chiefs, says Mngqithi
Image: /Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Golden Arrows mentor Manqoba Mngqithi says his players are psyched up for their game against Kaizer Chiefs and that their “level of motivation is naturally very high”.
Arrows host a rejuvenated Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm). Chiefs head into the game as the only team that haven’t conceded after four league matches in the new season – the first time they have achieved that.
“Going into the Chiefs game, I don’t think it’s up to me to motivate them [my players], unlike the game against Magesi,” Mngqithi said. “Yes, it’s a motivation that we go to the Chiefs game after a win [Arrows beat Magesi 2-1 at home on Wednesday], but I think [for] the match [against Chiefs]...the level of motivation is naturally very high.
“Against Magesi, I had to dig very deep, just to make them [the team] understand the importance of getting the three points, but against Chiefs, the level of motivation [already] is very high.
Image: /Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
