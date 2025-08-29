Soccer

Arrows are sharp enough for Chiefs, says Mngqithi

29 August 2025 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Miguel Inacio of Kaizer Chiefs challenges Lebo Mothiba of Mamelodi Sundowns during their match at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.
Image: /Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Golden Arrows mentor Manqoba Mngqithi says his players are psyched up for their game against Kaizer Chiefs and that their “level of motivation is naturally very high”.

Arrows host a rejuvenated Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm). Chiefs head into the game as the only team that haven’t conceded after four league matches in the new season – the first time   they have achieved that.

“Going into the Chiefs game, I don’t think it’s up to me to motivate them [my players], unlike the game against Magesi,” Mngqithi said. “Yes, it’s a motivation that we go to the Chiefs game after a win [Arrows beat Magesi 2-1 at home on Wednesday], but I think [for] the match [against Chiefs]...the level of motivation is naturally very high.

“Against Magesi, I had to dig very deep, just to make them [the team] understand the importance of getting the three points, but against Chiefs, the level of motivation [already] is very high.

Arrows mentor Manqoba Mngqithi

“The thing we must try to control in them is anxiety, because when the motivation is that high, there’s a very big chance of anxiety, which is an enemy of good technical execution. When you are anxious, you can’t execute the way you want to.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs’ coach Nasreddine Nabi said he regretted Wednesday’s 0-0 draw against reigning league champions Mamelodi Sundowns, implying the Brazilians were there for the taking at a buzzing FNB Stadium.

“I think it was a very good game of football from both sides,” Nabi told the post-match press conference. “But I believe, without disrespecting the opponent, I feel like we deserved to get three points, especially in the second half, where we tried to press higher, to get on the front foot, but we unfortunately couldn’t finish the situations we created.”

Fixtures

Tonight: Siwelele v Bay, Dr Molemela (7.30pm)

Tomorrow: Magesi v AmaZulu, Seshego (3pm); Stellenbosch v Sundowns, Athlone (3pm); Arrows v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (5.30pm); Sekhukhune v Durban, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Orbit v Galaxy, Dobsonville (8pm)

Sunday: Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela (3pm); Marumo v Polokwane, Dr Molemela (3pm).

SowetanLIVE

