“I think you must respect the team that we've played against... they are very big teams. Last year Pirates made the Champions League semifinals... we played with them twice and we didn't lose. Of course we wanted to win and in both games we scored first and I don't think we were worse than Pirates. Even here against Chiefs we weren't worse... in front of their 65,000 fans and they are a team that have reinforced their squad.”
After the Chiefs game, a section of Sundowns fans chanted “Cardoso must go”. During the post match presser the Portuguese coach was asked if he thinks drawing against Chiefs was enough to save his job. “Next question please... next question. Don't joke with me sir please,” Cardoso furiously answered that question.
Cardoso's record since joining Sundowns last December
Played 41 games, with 26 wins, nine draws and six defeats.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Sundowns can't be expected to win every match – Cardoso
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Having come under fire for the team's recent uncharacteristically performances, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says it's unfair to expect his side to win every game.
Reigning league champions Sundowns were held to a scoreless draw by Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night, recording their third successive draw as they had drawn 1-all against Orlando Pirates in both legs of the MTN8 semifinals, where Bucs eventually won via penalties.
“Why am I obliged to win every match and be judged by that, when other people can draw and we're not judged the same way? Everybody wants to win every match but no team wins every match,'' Cardoso bemoaned.
The Sundowns coach also insisted that it wasn't a shame to draw against Pirates and Chiefs as he feels they didn't fare badly against these Soweto giants. Sundowns next face Stellenbosch at Athlone Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
“We drew twice with Pirates [in the two-legged MTN8 semifinal] and we now draw with Chiefs, who were top of the table. I don't see us drawing games against teams from second, third division... what do you expect from these kinds of games? You think we can give them five? Respect the opponents... you're making them much worse than they are,'' Cardoso said.
“I think you must respect the team that we've played against... they are very big teams. Last year Pirates made the Champions League semifinals... we played with them twice and we didn't lose. Of course we wanted to win and in both games we scored first and I don't think we were worse than Pirates. Even here against Chiefs we weren't worse... in front of their 65,000 fans and they are a team that have reinforced their squad.”
After the Chiefs game, a section of Sundowns fans chanted “Cardoso must go”. During the post match presser the Portuguese coach was asked if he thinks drawing against Chiefs was enough to save his job. “Next question please... next question. Don't joke with me sir please,” Cardoso furiously answered that question.
Cardoso's record since joining Sundowns last December
Played 41 games, with 26 wins, nine draws and six defeats.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Mshini believes Chiefs can trump Sundowns
Chiefs sign former Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Maboe
Downs aim to bounce back against Chiefs after cup defeat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos