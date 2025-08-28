Makhoye to stick with youngsters who secured Orbit promotion

Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye has narrated why, instead of recruiting seasoned campaigners, they opted to keep the core of the squad that promoted them to the Premiership, insisting even if these players relegate the team that would be fine.
Orbit, who won the play-offs last season to ascend to the Premiership, have lost three of their opening four games in the top-flight with a single win.
“We have been doing this for the past 15 years... we have been developing players. To us it's all about developing players, even if we get relegated. We didn't buy the status, we know how we promoted this team, so it's all about giving these youngsters a chance,'' Makhoye said.
“If you say we must buy experienced players, where are these players like [Ikaneng] Ramosala, [Siyabulela] Mabele and [Kobamelo] Setlhodi going to get experience? These young boys promoted this team, and they deserve to play here.”
Makhoye also dispelled the notion that they don't have a budget for big-name players; hence they stuck with the players who promoted the team. “It's not a question of budget [but] it's about giving these boys exposure,'' Makhoye said.
“Most of them have been with Orbit for the past 15 years not even getting a penny, now this is their moment to shine... let them shine. If we get relegated, it's fine because they are the ones that promoted this team.”
The Mswenko Boys' mentor is not perturbed about their rather slow start to the season, suggesting that's how they roll as they also had a poor start in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) last season, before ending up finishing second to eventually go to the play-offs, where they triumphed.
“It's too early to judge them... we've just played four games. Last season in the MFC we had four points after five games, but we ended up being promoted, so we are not panicking. It's always been our concept to develop players. We are not going to [the] market and buy experienced players,'' Makhoye said.
