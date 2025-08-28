Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel expressed relief after his side finally recorded their first win in the Betway Premiership with a after following their 1-0 victory over Chippa United at Princess Magogo on Tuesday night.
The Natal Rich Boyz had recorded three successive defeats to Marumo Gallants, Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs before edging the Chilli Boys through a strike from new signing Gabadinho Mhango.
Gabriel insists there was no point where they had to press any panic buttons, as he felt they were playing well and were unlucky to lose. “We had to look at our previous results, and we felt that against Gallants and Arrows, we played well. We dominated the stats in those games and created numerous goalscoring chances, but ended up on the losing end,” Gabriel said.
“Against Chiefs last week, we were not too good, and we ended up on the losing side. On the Chippa match, there was pressure on us to get the three points, and the points had to start ticking on the table as well. The boys did that and delivered.
Gabriel targets top eight again after Bay's first win
“We were confident coming into the match. We felt like our performances in the previous games were good enough to earn us points. Based on that, we knew if we could come here and put in the same performance that we gave in the past, we could get points.”
Gabriel believes Mhango's experience will be key for them this season, and backs him to score more. “We brought Mhango here to score goals for us, and you could see he is a serious threat, even in the previous games. It was just about time when the goal would come and today he helped us to get our three points. We are expecting many goals from him this season.”
Bay visit Siwelele at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Friday at 7.30pm, looking to build on their previous win. “We need to start picking up points consistently now, midtable [finish] should be fine. Obviously, we had better expectations when we started the season, and the first three games not going our way, we had to readjust our thinking capacity and think of a realistic target.”
