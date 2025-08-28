Squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine
Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Khulumani Ndamane, Ime Okon, Samukelo Kabini
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Luke le Roux, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha
Forwards: Kamogelo Sebelebele, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Mswanganyi, Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, Mduduzi Shabalala, Mohau Nkota, Relebohile Mofokeng
Bafana coach Broos includes Mbokazi in his squad for WC qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos coach has included teenage Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi in the squad to take on Lesotho and Nigeria in crucial Fifa World Cup qualifiers at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein next month.
Broos’ charges first take on neighbours Lesotho on September 5 and conclude this international window with a hugely anticipated clash against bitter rivals Nigeria on September 9.
Bafana are top of Group C with 13 points after six matches, followed by second-placed Rwanda and Benin, who are both on eight points.
The Nigerians are fourth with seven points followed by Lesotho (six points) and Zimbabwe (four points).
Besides Mbokazi, other notable inclusions in the squad are Ime Okon of German lower division side Hannover 96, Zuko Mdunyelwa of Mamelodi Sundowns and Mduduzi Shabalala of Kaizer Chiefs.
Broos did not include Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau who only started training with the Brazilians this week and there is also no space for veteran attacker Percy Tau and Evidence Makgopa who were at Afcon in Ivory Coast.
“Don't underestimate Lesotho and we have to win the two games because if we do that, we will be in a better position. I have full confidence in the guys that I have selected, I know them well and I did not hesitate to select them,” said Broos.
“You don't have to think about it. If you lose the three points, you lose the three points. I am focused on the game against Lesotho and then against Nigeria and we will see what is the result from there.”
Broos said he knows what to expect from Nigeria, who will bring some of their tried and tested players to South Africa next week.
“I know a lot about the normal team that will be there and I think they will be more afraid of us.”
Squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine
Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Khulumani Ndamane, Ime Okon, Samukelo Kabini
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Luke le Roux, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha
Forwards: Kamogelo Sebelebele, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Mswanganyi, Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, Mduduzi Shabalala, Mohau Nkota, Relebohile Mofokeng
Bafana coach Ntseki proud of his players despite dramatic Chan exit
Maema and Kutumela on target to boost Bafana's hopes of being in last 16 at Chan
Bafana Chan coach Ntseki expecting tough battle against Niger in crucial group clash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos