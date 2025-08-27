After their MTN8 exit at the weekend, Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler has urged his side to focus on maintaining their impressive early-season form in the Betway Premiership when they host AmaZulu at Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Coach Tinkler aims to maintain Sekhukhune's perfect run in league
Babina Noko look for fourth win after Cup disappointment
Image: BackpagePix
After their MTN8 exit at the weekend, Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler has urged his side to focus on maintaining their impressive early-season form in the Betway Premiership when they host AmaZulu at Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Babina Noko have won all three matches in the league – against Orlando Pirates, Orbit College and TS Galaxy. While they failed to replicate the same momentum in the MTN8 competition, Tinkler said it is important to continue doing what they have been doing in league fixtures.
“Yes, we've had a very good start, but as I said before, the character that the team has shown since the first game against TS Galaxy [MTN8 quarterfinal] has been extremely positive. The results we've achieved in the league are positive and we've to stay in our lane,” Tinkler stated.
“We've to keep on doing what we are doing. There are still a lot of things I believe we will get better at. There is still a lot of work to do and we are here to compete in the top four. That's our objective and the mandate we have and that's what we will try to do.”
Tinkler also feels the demanding schedule, which has seen them play six matches already this month, has seen their players getting fatigued.
They drew 1-1 with Stellenbosch on Saturday to lose 1-3 on aggregate, and Tinkler said there are a lot of positives they are taking from that match.
“We don't have time to fix eight things in the space of four weeks. It's more about recovery. The training sessions leading up to our previous game were more about videos. It was not on the field, but to make the players aware that we want to do well in the league,” he said.
“We started well and we need to take positives from our previous match because I don't think we performed poorly. I think we made it difficult for Stellenbosch and took those positives into the next match against AmaZulu.
“Again, it is video analysis with little training time because the legs are tired. It is six games in a space of three weeks. I don't think you see this anywhere in the world.”
