“I think as an attacking midfielder and as a striker, you always want to score and you always want to create chances and have assists, so numbers are very important. I am working on improving my numbers ... to score more goals and get more assists,” Shabalala said.
Heading into tonight’s game, Chiefs are high in confidence after recording three historic back-to-back wins at the start of the season, while Sundowns are still reeling from exiting the MTN8 after losing to Orlando Pirates in the semifinals over the weekend.
“I think in this type of game, the previous results don’t matter, so we are not reading too much into their last game,” Shabalala said.
“The most important thing is who wants it more and who’s the best on the day.
“Obviously, tactically, we have to be sharp. Sundowns are a big team and we can’t take that away from them, but we are also a big team, so we will give our all to win.”
Fixtures (7.30pm unless stated)
Tonight: Arrows v Magesi, King Zwelithini; Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB; Sekhukhune v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba
Friday: Siwelele v Bay, Dr Molemela
Saturday: Magesi v AmaZulu, Seshego (3pm); Stellenbosch v Sundowns, Athlone (3pm); Arrows v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (5.30pm); Sekhukhune v Durban, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Orbit v Galaxy, Dobsonville (8pm)
Sunday: Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela (3pm); Marumo v Polokwane, Dr Molemela (3pm).
SowetanLIVE
Shabalala targets Bafana slot
Amakhosi youngster out to catch Broos’ attention in Wednesday night’s face-off with Downs
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kaizer Chiefs striker Mduduzi Shabalala aims to use Amakhosi’s game against Mamelodi Sundowns to convince Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos that he deserves to be in his team.
Chiefs welcome perennial league kings Mamelodi Sundowns to FNB Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm). Shabalala, 21, is in Bafana Bafana preliminary squad to face Lesotho and Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers at Free State Stadium on September 5 and 9. Broos will announce his final squad on Thursday.
“It’s everyone’s dream to play for Bafana and, for me, I know that I just need to really work hard, so that I can put myself in the team because it’s not easy to be there,” Shabalala told a press conference at Chiefs village in Naturena on Monday.
“We’ve all seen how the team [Chiefs] has been performing consistently of late, so for me it is all about doing my job and waiting for the right moment. I believe the right moment is now ... it’s going to happen.”
Since Chiefs promoted him from their development ranks in June 2022, Shabalala has scored just eight goals from 80 appearances with five assists and conceded that he needs to improve his goal contributions.
“I think as an attacking midfielder and as a striker, you always want to score and you always want to create chances and have assists, so numbers are very important. I am working on improving my numbers ... to score more goals and get more assists,” Shabalala said.
Heading into tonight’s game, Chiefs are high in confidence after recording three historic back-to-back wins at the start of the season, while Sundowns are still reeling from exiting the MTN8 after losing to Orlando Pirates in the semifinals over the weekend.
“I think in this type of game, the previous results don’t matter, so we are not reading too much into their last game,” Shabalala said.
“The most important thing is who wants it more and who’s the best on the day.
“Obviously, tactically, we have to be sharp. Sundowns are a big team and we can’t take that away from them, but we are also a big team, so we will give our all to win.”
Fixtures (7.30pm unless stated)
Tonight: Arrows v Magesi, King Zwelithini; Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB; Sekhukhune v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba
Friday: Siwelele v Bay, Dr Molemela
Saturday: Magesi v AmaZulu, Seshego (3pm); Stellenbosch v Sundowns, Athlone (3pm); Arrows v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (5.30pm); Sekhukhune v Durban, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Orbit v Galaxy, Dobsonville (8pm)
Sunday: Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela (3pm); Marumo v Polokwane, Dr Molemela (3pm).
SowetanLIVE
Chiefs start season on a high after win at Stellies
Vilakazi's inclusion was part of the game plan, not fan pressure – Ben Youssef
Barker urges Stellies to bounce back against Magesi
Merit, not age, matters at Chiefs – coach
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos