Pirates won't block Mbokazi's national duty call-up – Ouaddou

Despite the fact that Orlando Pirates didn't release Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi for the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in May, the club's tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou has suggested they were willing to let the instrumental defender go to the Under-20 World Cup with Amajita.
The 19-year-old Mbokazi has been one of Pirates' key players in recent months, also breaking into Bafana Bafana set-up. Such is Mbokazi's importance for Pirates that they also didn't release him for the U-20 Afcon, which Amajita won in Egypt in May.
While Mbokazi is expected to make Bafana's final squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria which will both be played at Free State Stadium on September 5 and 9 respectively, Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka would still fancy to have him for the U-20 World Cup to be hosted by Chile from September 27 to October 19. Bafana coach Hugo Broos will announce his final squad on Thursday.
“About our captain [Mbokazi], I never stop a player and the club never stops a player from going to the national team... it's important to represent his country [and] to be part of the best players in the country,'' Ouaddou said.
“Of course we are going to speak with the management about that [whether Mbokazi will be allowed to go to the U-20 World Cup or not] but we can't retain somebody from the national team.”
The return of Olisa Ndah from a long-term injury offers Pirates more options at the heart of defence and perhaps that could also boost chances for Mbokazi to go to the U-20 continental showpiece.
Meanwhile, Ouaddou also provided an update on talismanic winger Relebohile Mofokeng's absence in their 1-0 league win over newbies Orbit College at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday, where Lebone Seema scored the only goal of the match – an absolute screamer.
“About Rele, unfortunately I have to discuss with my medical department. They communicated with me about the fact that he can't be part of the game, but we still didn't have any feedback on the examination that he should do. I hope it's nothing serious because we need him,'' the Pirates coach said.
