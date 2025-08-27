Soccer

Pirates won't block Mbokazi's national duty call-up – Ouaddou

27 August 2025 - 09:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Orlando Pirates captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi
Orlando Pirates captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi
Image: Antonio Muchave

Despite the fact that Orlando Pirates didn't release Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi for the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in May, the club's tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou has suggested they were willing to let the instrumental defender go to the Under-20 World Cup with Amajita.

The 19-year-old Mbokazi has been one of Pirates' key players in recent months, also breaking into Bafana Bafana set-up. Such is Mbokazi's importance for Pirates that they also didn't release him for the U-20 Afcon, which Amajita won in Egypt in May.

While Mbokazi is expected to make Bafana's final squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria which will both be played at Free State Stadium on September 5 and 9 respectively, Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka would still fancy to have him for the U-20 World Cup to be hosted by Chile from September 27 to October 19. Bafana coach Hugo Broos will announce his final squad on Thursday.

“About our captain [Mbokazi], I never stop a player and the club never stops a player from going to the national team... it's important to represent his country [and] to be part of the best players in the country,'' Ouaddou said.

“Of course we are going to speak with the management about that [whether Mbokazi will be allowed to go to the U-20 World Cup or not] but we can't retain somebody from the national team.”

The return of Olisa Ndah from a long-term injury offers Pirates more options at the heart of defence and perhaps that could also boost chances for Mbokazi to go to the U-20 continental showpiece. 

Meanwhile, Ouaddou also provided an update on talismanic winger Relebohile Mofokeng's absence in their 1-0 league win over newbies Orbit College at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday, where Lebone Seema scored the only goal of the match – an absolute screamer.

“About Rele, unfortunately I have to discuss with my medical department. They communicated with me about the fact that he can't be part of the game, but we still didn't have any feedback on the examination that he should do. I hope it's nothing serious because we need him,'' the Pirates coach said.

SowetanLIVE

Pirates beat Stellies to register first league win of the season

Kamogelo Sebelebele was an Orlando Pirates hero again after scoring a winner in Bucs 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC in a Betway Premiership match ...
Sport
6 days ago

Fourth cup to set tone for Bucs' season: Sibisi

Newly elected Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, 29, has made it clear that they will go all out to win what would be their fourth MTN8 title ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Mbokazi's discipline could take him to any overseas team – Sangweni

Orlando Pirates legendary defender Siyabonga “Nsimbi” Sangweni has spoken glowingly of the club's prodigy centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi, asserting he ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

Ouaddou aims to mould Mbokazi into a solid leader

“Mbokazi is one of the big men of this team. He's a South African, he's proud of what he's doing and we're proud of him ... he had a good game,” ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Lamola on SA vs Israel at ICJ, ANC succession & Malema’s removal ...
IN THE KNOW | Kelly Khumalo at 20 Years: New album, motherhood & memories of ...