Fixtures
Tomorrow: Siwelele v Bay, Dr Molemela (7.30pm)
Saturday: Magesi v AmaZulu, Seshego (3pm); Stellenbosch v Sundowns, Athlone (3pm); Arrows v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (5.30pm); Sekhukhune v Durban, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Orbit v Galaxy, Dobsonville (8pm)
Sunday: Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela (3pm); Marumo v Polokwane, Dr Molemela (3pm).
Ouaddou vows to tinker with Bucs' lineup again
Pirates coach to use rotation in bid to ease game load on players
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has reiterated that he’ll reshuffle the starting XI from time to time in the face of a congested fixture programme, saying “you can’t play [the same] player every three days”.
Pirates laboured against spirited newbies, Orbit College, to collect their second league win of the season, with Lebone Seema netting the only goal of the match at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday. It was Bucs’ seventh game this month.
“We have such a big squad and we are playing many competitions, so, like I’ve always said, everybody is important in the team and everybody will have time to show their ability in the team,” Ouaddou said when asked whether he’d change the team’s line-up to accommodate players like Olisa Ndah and Nkosinathi Sibisi, who are returning from injuries.
“In modern football, as a coach you need to manage players,” he said. “You can’t play a player every three days, [and] you have to think about the health of the players. I think in my opinion that would be difficult for the player, so it will be very important to have all the players to rotate the squad.”
