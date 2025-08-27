The 2025 MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC will be played at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on September 13 with the kickoff at 6pm, the Premier Soccer League confirmed on Wednesday.
Pirates, who have won this competition in the past three seasons, are up against Stellenbosch FC, the team they defeated 3-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last year.
Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns 4-2 on penalties at the weekend to qualify for the final after they played to a 2-2 draw in the two-leg semifinal.
Stellies beat Sekhukhune United 3-1 on aggregate to make it to their third final in recent years.
Mbombela Stadium to host MTN8 final between Pirates and Stellenbosch
Image: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
