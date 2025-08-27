Speaking after their 0-1 defeat to Richards Bay in the league match at Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday, Mammila, who was in charge, said the club is experienced enough to go through the challenges.
Mammila defends coaching shuffle at Chippa
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Following coaching changes at Chippa United already this season in the Betway Premiership, interim coach Morgan Mammila doesn't think that has brought instability in the team.
The Chilli Boys are yet to register a win in four matches and are rooted at the bottom of the table with only a single point following three defeats and one draw. They parted ways with coach Sinethemba Badela after only two matches and have appointed Luc Eymael, who is currently waiting for his work permit.
Speaking after their 0-1 defeat to Richards Bay in the league match at Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday, Mammila, who was in charge, said the club is experienced enough to go through the challenges.
“That's football – wise men always take decisions and Chippa has been in the PSL for 11 years. I don't think there is anyone who doubts the capabilities of the club and the chairman [Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi],” Mammila told the media after the match.
“He knows what he is doing and he knows the game. That's why the team has been there for some time.”
Gabadinho Mhango scored the only goal in the first half to hand Bay their first win of the season, while it was Chippa's third defeat in succession.
It won't get any easier for Chippa with their next match against Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.
Mammila said they will give their all to make sure they collect their first three points to move away from relegation.
“There is a big one coming up, we are in the me league 11 v11 of course, they have experience there and there. But we have capable players who can beat any team. I'm not worried about the opponent, I'm worried about my team only.
“They must just apply themselves according to how we train. We just need to roll quicker because this league is tough.”
