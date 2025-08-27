Soccer

Mammila defends coaching shuffle at Chippa

27 August 2025 - 10:20
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Morgan Mammila of Chippa United.
Morgan Mammila of Chippa United.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Following coaching changes at Chippa United already this season in the Betway Premiership, interim coach Morgan Mammila doesn't think that has brought instability in the team.

The Chilli Boys are yet to register a win in four matches and are rooted at the bottom of the table with only a single point following three defeats and one draw. They parted ways with coach Sinethemba Badela after only two matches and have appointed Luc Eymael, who is currently waiting for his work permit.

I don't think there is anyone who doubts the capabilities of the club and the chairman [Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi]
Morgan Mammila, interim coach

Speaking after their 0-1 defeat to Richards Bay in the league match at Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday, Mammila, who was in charge, said the club is experienced enough to go through the challenges.

“That's football – wise men always take decisions and Chippa has been in the PSL for 11 years. I don't think there is anyone who doubts the capabilities of the club and the chairman [Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi],” Mammila told the media after the match.

“He knows what he is doing and he knows the game. That's why the team has been there for some time.”

Gabadinho Mhango scored the only goal in the first half to hand Bay their first win of the season, while it was Chippa's third defeat in succession.

It won't get any easier for Chippa with their next match against Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

Mammila said they will give their all to make sure they collect their first three points to move away from relegation.

“There is a big one coming up, we are in the me league 11 v11 of course, they have experience there and there. But we have capable players who can beat any team. I'm not worried about the opponent, I'm worried about my team only.

“They must just apply themselves according to how we train. We just need to roll quicker because this league is tough.”

SowetanLIVE

Pirates won't block Mbokazi's national duty call-up – Ouaddou

Mbokazi is expected to make Bafana's final squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria which will both be played at Free ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Shabalala targets Bafana slot

Kaizer Chiefs striker Mduduzi Shabalala aims to use Amakhosi’s game against Mamelodi Sundowns to convince Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos that he ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Chiefs sign former Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Maboe

Kaizer Chiefs have continued to strengthen their squad with the signing of vastly experienced former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Maboe.
Sport
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Lamola on SA vs Israel at ICJ, ANC succession & Malema’s removal ...
IN THE KNOW | Kelly Khumalo at 20 Years: New album, motherhood & memories of ...