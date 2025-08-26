Should Shinga and Cross fail late fitness tests, Paseka Mako is expected to start at left-back, while Zitha Kwinika is likely to start alongside Miguel at the heart of defence, if McCarthy doesn’t recover in time.
League fixtures (all at 7.30pm)
Tonight: Galaxy v Siwelele, Mbombela; Stellenbosch v Gallants, Danie Craven; Polokwane v Durban, Old Peter Mokaba; Pirates v Orbit, Orlando; Bay v Chippa, Princess Magogo
Tomorrow: Arrows v Magesi, King Zwelithini; Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB; Sekhukhune v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | We have to focus on ourselves, not Downs – Miguel
Chiefs skipper wary of wounded visitors after MTN8 loss to Bucs
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs skipper Inacio Miguel has warned his teammates against thinking Mamelodi Sundowns are weaker after losing the MTN8 semifinal to Orlando Pirates at the weekend.
Chiefs host Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm) and Amakhosi are feeling confident, having enjoyed successive wins in their three opening league games, a feat they last achieved in the 2014/15 season, where they went on to win the championship under coach Stuart Baxter.
“At the end of the day, they [Sundowns] are the PSL winners [having won the last eight editions of the championship]. They have a good team and players,” Miguel said during a media conference at Chiefs’ village in Naturena on Monday.
“I think people are thinking that because Sundowns lost the game against Pirates, they no longer have confidence ... I don’t see it that way. It [losing some matches] is part of football. Sundowns are a big club and they play for big trophies.”
Miguel made it clear that they weren't obsessing about Sundowns but focusing on themselves. Chiefs will be without new striker Godspower Ighodaro, who sustained an injury a few days ago, while appearances by left-backs Nkanyiso Shinga and Bradley Cross are doubtful because they have the flu. Defender Aden McCarthy will go through a late fitness test after he was stretchered off in the outing against Richards Bay last week.
“Our focus isn’t on Sundowns,” said Miguel. “We have to be focused on ourselves, on our job and what we can do to go over Sundowns. We will analyse the strengths and weaknesses of Sundowns. They have some weak points in the same way that they have some strong points. You need to be ready for that, and that’s the main focus.”
Should Shinga and Cross fail late fitness tests, Paseka Mako is expected to start at left-back, while Zitha Kwinika is likely to start alongside Miguel at the heart of defence, if McCarthy doesn’t recover in time.
League fixtures (all at 7.30pm)
Tonight: Galaxy v Siwelele, Mbombela; Stellenbosch v Gallants, Danie Craven; Polokwane v Durban, Old Peter Mokaba; Pirates v Orbit, Orlando; Bay v Chippa, Princess Magogo
Tomorrow: Arrows v Magesi, King Zwelithini; Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB; Sekhukhune v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Fatigue and lack of preparation sank Downs' MTN8 hopes — Cardoso
Unhappy Sundowns fans pile pressure on coach Cardoso after MTN8 loss to Pirates
WATCH | Exiting players haven't destabilised Sundowns — Cardoso
Cardoso applauds Shalulile's record-breaking feat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos