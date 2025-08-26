The Tshwane giants, who've won the last eight editions of the championship, head into this tie still licking their wounds after losing the MTN8 semifinal to Orlando Pirates at the weekend. However, Mshini has warned that Sundowns' last result won't count for anything on Wednesday.
“We know the quality of Sundowns very well and we can't say because they lost their previous game now it's going to be an easy game ... it's not going to be an easy game. They are a very strong team with both strengths and weaknesses, so we just need to capitalise on their weaknesses and we can only achieve that by bringing our A game,'' the Chiefs midfielder said.
Ngcobo has looked somewhat rejuvenated this term, having also netted a stunning free kick in their 2-0 league opener win away to Stellenbosch nearly three weeks ago.
“As footballers, we always want to improve our game and that's what I've been working on, and I see some improvements as well ... I am happy,” Ngcobo added.
WATCH | Mshini believes Chiefs can trump Sundowns
‘We just have to continue with that game plan''
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile “Mshini” Ngcobo has faith that having beaten Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semifinals last season, they are confident they can do it again.
Chiefs, who have uncharacteristically won all three opening league fixtures against Stellenbosch, Polokwane City and Richards Bay, next host Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Wednesday at 7.30pm. By Tuesday morning, 41,000 tickets had been sold. The last time Amakhosi won three opening league games they went on to be league champions in the 2014/15 season.
“With our previous game against Sundowns [where they won 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup semifinals at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in April], we showed that we can compete and beat them. Our game plan worked very well in our last game against them, so I think we just have to continue with that game plan. Sundowns are a team who like to have the ball, so we need to defend well and make sure we punish them when we get our chances,'' Ngcobo said.
