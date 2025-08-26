The Quick Interview | Why I played football for 23 years — Mere

Having hung up his boots in June after 23 years as a pro footballer, Vuyo Mere will be remembered as one of the longest-serving players in the PSL and an ideal role model to youngsters. The 41-year-old Mere, who's one of the MTN8 ambassadors, spoke to Sowetan to reflect on his illustrious career, also sharing his future plans as he aspires to be a coach.
Sowetan: 23 years! That was quite a journey, what kept you going for such a long time?
Mere: Firstly, I must say that I am proud of my journey in football. It's not easy to play for 23 years but I think passion is what drove me. My family also supported me through thick and thin. I was also a coachable player and that played a big role in me playing for 23 years.
Sowetan: Do you have any regrets?
Mere: I think anything in life happens for a reason, so I don't regret anything. I made mistakes when I was younger and new in football, but I owned up to those mistakes and dusted myself up. My career was filled with more proud moments than bad moments. I won so many trophies, I met a lot of good people who will be my friends for life, so I can say I [don't] regret anything.
Sowetan: You served as TS Galaxy's DDC assistant coach last season, take us through your coaching journey and aspirations?
Mere: When Galaxy signed me, the chairman, Tim Sukazi, sat me down and told me that I was not going to play many games because they were prioritising youngsters. He said my experience was still going to be vital in the dressing room and from there I knew that I should consider getting into coaching.
Sowetan: From there what happened?
Mere: After one month with the DDC, I went to the first team as a third assistant coach to coach Sead Ramovic, and unfortunately, he lasted just five games last season. When coach Sead left I also left, and I am currently busy with my CAF C licence.
Sowetan: Where do you see your coaching career in five years and what's your coaching philosophy?
Mere: At the moment I am knocking on many doors and hopefully I will get something. In five years, I see myself as a well-established coach in this country. My model is the same as coach Sead and I wish I had met him earlier. I want to emulate him because he taught me a lot of things. My game model will require each and every player to run and work hard.
The Quick Interview | Why I played football for 23 years — Mere
Image: Supplied
