They have conceded four goals while scoring once, and another defeat at Orlando would see them drop further down.
The Soweto giants would be buoyed by their recent victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinals, which where they advanced to their fourth successive final.
After starting the campaign with back-to-back defeats to Sekhukhune and Marumo Gallants before their 1-0 win over Stellenbosch last week, the Buccaneers will be desperate for maximum points as they look to climb up the table.
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is likely to keep the starting line-up that played against Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
With Deano van Rooyen doubtful for the match, Ouaddou will likely play Bandile Shandu in his place, with on-form Kamogelo Sebelebele playing as a winger.
Sebelebele has been outstanding for the Buccaneers, scoring three goals across all competitions this season and Ouaddou will hope he continues with that impressive form to help them.
Meanwhile, Pirates announced that defender Olisa Ndah is set to return to the starting line-up after enduring a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to the injury he sustained last season.
Ndah suffered a tibia and fibula fracture in September and could start playing soon, having been training for a while.
Pirates, Orbit search for second win after slow start
While Ndah returns for hosts, visitors to be without Bucs' trio of loanees
With the anticipated absence of Monnapule Saleng and other Orlando Pirates players on loan at Orbit College, the Buccaneers face an unknown danger when they welcome the Betway Premiership rookies at Orlando Stadium tonight at 7.30pm.
Saleng, alongside Thuso Moleleki and Yanga Madiba, won't be available for Orbit due to a loan clause that prevents them from playing against the Buccaneers.
While it takes a bite away from Orbit, Pirates will have to find out what tricks coach Pogiso Makhoye has against them.
This means that playing without their influential players on Tuesday night will require the visitors to dig deep if they are to achieve the desired results.
Orbit and Pirates have registered single victories in the league so far, while suffering two defeats already. Both will be desperate to collect their second wins.
The Mswenko Boys from Rustenburg began life in the Premiership with a narrow defeat to AmaZulu, before recording their win against Siwelele and losing to Sekhukhune United in their last fixture.
