SA second-tier club Black Leopards have written to Fifa, asking for permission to register new players. This comes after the Limpopo had to field 10 men with one substitution on the bench in their league opener against Casric Stars at Thohoyandou Stadium at the weekend.
Casric won the controversial fixture 3-0, in which Leopards skipper and centre-back Thendo Mukumela played as a makeshift goalkeeper.
Leopards spokesperson Lucky Tshilimandila yesterday confirmed the team's dire situation has prompted their request to the world controlling body.
Lidoda Duvha can’t register new players due to a debt they “unknowingly” inherited from All Stars FC when they purchased their Motsepe Foundation Championship in 2023.
“We’re discovering now that there are issues between All Stars and some players... the issue was taken to Fifa. So, because we’re the ones who bought All Stars’ status, those problems are now inherited by us,” Tshilimandila told Sowetan yesterday.
“We released a lot of players at the end of last season, including all our keepers...Mashudu Makhavhu, who went to Polokwane City and Cyril Chibwe.
“We signed new keepers [including Namibian international Lloyd Kazapua], but because of this issue, we couldn’t register them, hence Thendo played as a goalkeeper against Casric.
Leopards ask Fifa to be allowed to register new players
Limpopo side inherits outstanding issues from All Stars
Image: Supplied
“Our contention is that we can’t inherit All Stars’ problems because we weren’t aware of them... we have written to Fifa because we feel we can’t be included because we don’t know the merits of the case.”
This is the third season since Leopards bought All Stars’ status, so the obvious question is, why does this matter only come up now?
“People in football are opportunists... they always want to capitalise on these things, but I don’t want to accuse anyone. As much as we are surprised why the matter comes up now after two seasons,” Tshilimandila said.
By the look of things, Leopards will go into their next match, away to the University of Pretoria, with the matter still unresolved.
“We don’t know how long it will take Fifa to decide, but we’re hoping very soon,” he said.
Results
Wanderers 1-0 Lions; Bees 2-1 Baroka; Leopards 0-3 Casric; CPT City 0-0 Venda; Milford 1-0 Lerumo; Upington 4-2 Kruger; Gomora 1-0 Leicesterfield; Highbury 1-1 AmaTuks
