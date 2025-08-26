Soccer

Leopards ask Fifa to be allowed to register new players

Limpopo side inherits outstanding issues from All Stars

26 August 2025 - 12:40
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Thendo Mukumela
Thendo Mukumela
Image: Via Instagram page

SA second-tier club Black Leopards have written to Fifa, asking for permission to register new players. This comes after the Limpopo had to field 10 men with one substitution on the bench in their league opener against Casric Stars at Thohoyandou Stadium at the weekend.

Casric won the controversial fixture 3-0, in which Leopards skipper and centre-back Thendo Mukumela played as a makeshift goalkeeper.

Leopards spokesperson Lucky Tshilimandila yesterday confirmed the team's dire situation has prompted their request to the world controlling body.

Lidoda Duvha can’t register new players due to a debt they “unknowingly” inherited from All Stars FC when they purchased their Motsepe Foundation Championship in 2023.

“We’re discovering now that there are issues between All Stars and some players... the issue was taken to Fifa. So, because we’re the ones who bought All Stars’ status, those problems are now inherited by us,” Tshilimandila told Sowetan yesterday.

“We released a lot of players at the end of last season, including all our keepers...Mashudu Makhavhu, who went to Polokwane City and Cyril Chibwe.

“We signed new keepers [including Namibian international Lloyd Kazapua], but because of this issue, we couldn’t register them, hence Thendo played as a goalkeeper against Casric.

Leopards' team sheet against Casric where they fielded 10 players with defender Thendo Mukumela playing as a keeper.
Leopards' team sheet against Casric where they fielded 10 players with defender Thendo Mukumela playing as a keeper.
Image: Supplied

“Our contention is that we can’t inherit All Stars’ problems because we weren’t aware of them... we have written to Fifa because we feel we can’t be included because we don’t know the merits of the case.”

This is the third season since Leopards bought All Stars’ status, so the obvious question is, why does this matter only come up now?

“People in football are opportunists... they always want to capitalise on these things, but I don’t want to accuse anyone. As much as we are surprised why the matter comes up now after two seasons,” Tshilimandila said.

By the look of things, Leopards will go into their next match, away to the University of Pretoria, with the matter still unresolved.

“We don’t know how long it will take Fifa to decide, but we’re hoping very soon,” he said.

Results

Wanderers 1-0 Lions; Bees 2-1 Baroka; Leopards 0-3 Casric; CPT City 0-0 Venda; Milford 1-0 Lerumo; Upington 4-2 Kruger; Gomora 1-0 Leicesterfield; Highbury 1-1 AmaTuks

SowetanLIVE

WATCH | Mshini believes Chiefs can trump Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile “Mshini” Ngcobo has faith that having beaten Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semifinals last season, they ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Pirates, Orbit search for second win after slow start

With the anticipated absence of Monnapule Saleng and other Orlando Pirates players on loan at Orbit College, the Buccaneers face an unknown danger ...
Sport
10 hours ago

The Quick Interview | Why I played football for 23 years — Mere

Having hung up his boots in June after 23 years as a pro footballer, Vuyo Mere will be remembered as one of the longest-serving players in the PSL ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Kelly Khumalo at 20 Years: New album, motherhood & memories of ...
IN THE KNOW | Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and ...