Downs aim to bounce back against Chiefs after cup defeat

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has challenged his teammates to dust themselves off ahead of their Betway Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Wednesday and bounce back to winning ways.
The Brazilians head into the fixture on the back of a disappointing MTN8 semifinal defeat to Orlando Pirates this past weekend. Williams has urged his teammates to put the defeat behind and focus on trying to get three points.
“There is no need for us not to go into that game with confidence. We have not lost a game in open play since the start of the season. There is a lot of uneasiness from our side and you can see the team has not settled yet, but we know that we have enough to go out and get a result,” Williams told the club media department.
“We've done it over the last few seasons, where we've gone to FNB and got results. We know it's going to be a different ball game now because they've got the confidence, but we need to go there and give an extra 10% because we've started the games extremely well. It's towards the end of the games where we've let ourselves down.”
Amakhosi, on the other hand, will enter this fixture on the back of three successive wins in the league against Stellenbosch, Polokwane City and Richards Bay, during which they kept clean sheets in all three matches.
