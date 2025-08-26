Soccer

Downs aim to bounce back against Chiefs after cup defeat

26 August 2025 - 13:44
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has challenged his teammates to dust themselves off ahead of their Betway Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Wednesday and bounce back to winning ways.

The Brazilians head into the fixture on the back of a disappointing MTN8 semifinal defeat to Orlando Pirates this past weekend. Williams has urged his teammates to put the defeat behind and focus on trying to get three points.

“There is no need for us not to go into that game with confidence. We have not lost a game in open play since the start of the season. There is a lot of uneasiness from our side and you can see the team has not settled yet, but we know that we have enough to go out and get a result,” Williams told the club media department.

“We've done it over the last few seasons, where we've gone to FNB and got results. We know it's going to be a different ball game now because they've got the confidence, but we need to go there and give an extra 10% because we've started the games extremely well. It's towards the end of the games where we've let ourselves down.”

Amakhosi, on the other hand, will enter this fixture on the back of three successive wins in the league against Stellenbosch, Polokwane City and Richards Bay, during which they kept clean sheets in all three matches.

Williams remains positive that they will secure a positive result against a side they dominated last season, having won both league fixtures. 

The last time the two teams met was in the Nedbank Cup, where Amakhosi won 2-1.

“We obviously had big objectives of starting the campaign on a positive note, which was to go all the way in the MTN8, but it wasn't to be. We have to dust ourselves off and go again,” he said.

“There are a lot of tough lessons to take out of the defeat and we are all hurting. We are sad and to our supporters, we are all in this together.

“We are all feeling the effects of getting knocked out. It's a big assignment coming up against Kaizer Chiefs and one that we are looking forward to.

“For us, we have a rule at the club that after a match, we have 24 hours to either be sad or to celebrate and once that has passed, it's time to focus and look to the next match.”

Meanwhile, Sundowns has been boosted by the return of their key defender Khuliso Mudau, who missed all the matches due to contract negotiations.

