Soccer

Chiefs sign former Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Maboe

26 August 2025 - 18:44
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Lebohang Maboe has joined Kaizer Chiefs.
Lebohang Maboe has joined Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have continued to strengthen their squad with the signing of vastly experienced former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Maboe. 

Maboe joins the likes of Ethan Chislett, Flavio Silva, Nkanyiso Shinga, Thabiso Monyane, Paseka Mako and Siphesihle Ndovu who have joined he team over the past few months. 

Maboe, who was part of the Club’s youth development academy during his teenage years, returns to Naturena after stints with SuperSport United, Sundowns, and Maritzburg United.  

“We know Lebo is a quality player who has gained valuable experience in continental competitions over the past few years. His expertise will be crucial for us in both the domestic league and the Caf Confederation Cup.

"We’re pleased to welcome him back to Amakhosi. He was here and knows the culture and what our supporters expect from our players,” says Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr.

