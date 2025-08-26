“We want to put all we have to try to play again with the same attitude and the same passion like we showed in our last game against Chippa.”
Beganovic calls for consistency as Galaxy face Siwelele
'We need to put our stamp and win again'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
After registering their first win of the season when they beat Chippa United last week, TS Galaxy are eager to build on that when they host Siwelele in the Betway Premiership fixture at Mbombela Stadium tonight at 7.30pm.
The Rockets had a slow start this season, suffering three successive defeats – twice in the league and once in the MTN8.
But after their 4-1 victory over Chippa in their last match, coach Adnan Beganovic is urging his players to show the same attitude against Siwelele tonight.
“We've watched some of their games and analysed how they play. You know, it is beautiful when you win and collect three points. We need to put our stamp and win again and then we can make it easier for us,” Beganovic said.
“We want to put all we have to try to play again with the same attitude and the same passion like we showed in our last game against Chippa.”
Beganovic will also pin his hopes on attacking midfielder Puso Dithejane, who was outstanding after scoring a hat-trick against the Chilli Boys in their last match to help them register their first win.
“We can't lose our heads because we just want to keep our structure, our philosophy and the same way we want to play in every game, not only against Chippa,” he said.
“With a lot of young players, sometimes it's painful because they can make simple mistakes and you concede some goals, but we need to stay strong and believe in our players. The whole technical team believes in our players.”
Siwelele head into this fixture on the back of two successive defeats to Orbit College and Polokwane City in their last matches. This was after their promising start, which they had when they beat Golden Arrows 3-1 in their opening match at home.
But since then, they have been struggling to replicate the same performance and failed to score in both matches and will look to improve in that department if they are to get anything tonight.
