Chiefs, who won their three opening league fixtures against Stellenbosch, Polokwane City and Richards Bay, host Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
The Brazilians head into this fixture licking their wounds after Orlando Pirates elbowed them out of the MTN8 in the semifinals over the weekend.
“Sundowns are always a very good opponent to see the progress that we have made. We want to play these kinds of games to see where we are at,” Kaze told a presser at Chiefs’ Naturena base on Monday morning.
Interestingly, Chiefs didn’t make head coach Nasreddine Nabi available to meet the media. Having missed the team’s three games so far this season after he had to rush home to Tunisia, on the eve of their opener against Stellies three weeks ago, to be with his wife, who was involved in an accident.
Not making Nabi available for media interviews seems to be a strategy to shield the coach from pressure after the team performed well in his absence.
WATCH | Downs match will help Chiefs gauge their progress so far — Kaze
Image: Chiefs X Page
Kaze insisted that their approach and team selection won’t change now that Nabi is back. “The approach is always the same. It’s true that the coach is here, but the selection doesn’t change just that now he is physically here. We talked every day when he was away,” the assistant coach said.
Kaze revealed that new striker Godspower Ighodaro won’t be available on Wednesday, while expressing doubts that defender Aden McCarthy, left-backs Bradley Cross and another newcomer, Nkanyiso Shinga, who’s yet to feature this term, would appear.
“Aden hasn’t trained since that day [he was injured]...the medical staff are working very hard to put him back on the field, but we’ll have to wait and see how he does tomorrow to decide whether he will be part of the game or not. We also have Shinga and Cross, who have been sick for the last two days, as well as Ighodaro, who was injured at training two days ago,” Kaze said.
