WATCH | Chiefs-Downs Wednesday match at FNB a logistical nightmare for SMSA
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Stadium Management SA (SMSA) director Bertie Grobbelaar has laid bare a "challenge of determining the capacity" of Wednesday's eagerly-anticipated league clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium (7.30pm).
"We have a challenge of determining the capacity for Wednesday, so as we're sitting here, ticket sales are at 27,000, around that. We presented two plans to the ESSPC (Event Safety and Security Planning Committee); a plan of 45,000 and a plan of 60,000,'' Grobbelaar said at a press conference at Chiefs Village in Naturena on Monday morning.
"To give some perspective to that, we always say safety and security comes first, but you need to balance commercial aspects related to planning as well."
The SMSA boss detailed how they were caught in two minds as to whether to make the capacity 45,000 or 60,000, revealing the final decision was going to be taken on Tuesday at 12pm.
