SowetanLIVE
Ouaddou turns focus to Orbit
Buccaneers search for their second league victory at Orbit
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
After guiding Orlando Pirates to their fourth successive MTN8 final, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says there is no time to celebrate as they switch their focus to the Betway Premiership where they are searching for their second win when they host Orbit College on Tuesday at Orlando Stadium.
The Buccaneers beat Sundowns 4-1 on penalties at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, where goalkeeper Sipho Chaine was a hero, saving two penalties after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time.
Iqraam Rayners and Kamogelo Sebelebele scored for each side to set up another final with Stellenbosch on September 13.
Pirates started the league matches with back-to-back defeats to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants before beating Stellenbosch, and Ouaddou said the focus is to get all three points on Tuesday.
"I'm very happy for our fans who come in and pack the stadium. But when I leave this room my mind will be on the game against Orbit," Ouaddou told the media during the post-match press conference.
"We don't have time to celebrate ... as a coach you have to quickly think about the next game. I'm doing my job and I'm going to prepare the strategy for the next game."
Ouaddou also urged the supporters to give him more time and promised his side will even get better when the season progresses.
"I said it before that when you go to the cinema and you don’t like the movie or you go to the theatre and you don’t like the play, you can criticise it because you paid for the ticket. When the fans are not happy because you are not winning, I understand them.
“What can I do? The only thing is to work hard in silence and to be passionate. I am doing the job with passion, I love my players, my staff and I came alone here. I could have come with six people [technical staff] because I have a team in Europe but I believe in African competency.
“The grass is not greener elsewhere and if you profile people here in South Africa, they are competent. I didn’t need to bring people here. This victory is not only my victory but for the staff, club and management.”
Fixtures:
Kickoff at 7.30pm.
Tomorrow: Galaxy v Siwelele, Mbombela; Stellenbosch v Gallants, Danie Craven; Polokwane v Durban, Old Peter Mokaba; Pirates v Orbit, Orlando; Bay v Chippa, Princess Magogo
Wednesday: Arrows v Magesi, King Zwelithini; Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB; Sekhukhune v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba.
