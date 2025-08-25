Soccer

Barker prioritises getting league campaign back on track

25 August 2025 - 11:11
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker
Image: Veli Nhlapo

As they remain winless in the league so far, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has prioritised getting their league campaign back on track before thinking about their MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates on September 13.

“They [Pirates] are obviously a good team...they showed midweek how good they are when they dominated us for the first 20, 25 minutes, so a lot of lessons for us to learn from that [1-0 league defeat], but we will only concentrate on that [the MTN8 final] after the following week,'' Barker said over the weekend post their 1-all draw against Sekhukhune United in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Peter Mokaba Stadium.  .

“We've got some league matches in between as close as Tuesday [where they host Marumo Gallants at Danie Craven Stadium], ... we need to get ourselves up and running in the league. There's also [Mamelodi] Sundowns [at Athlone Stadium on Saturday] before the final.”

Stellies beat Babina Noko 3-1 on aggregate after scoring two unanswered goals in the home leg the previous weekend. Mthetheleli Mthiyane, who only joined Stellies from second-tier side Milford in the off-season, scored for them and walked away with the man of the match award. Siphesihle Mkhize scored Sekhukhune's consolation.

By yesterday, the league hadn't confirmed the MTN8 final venue.

Barker also lauded Mthiyane's contributions so far, suggesting he has settled in very well at the Cape Winelands club. The Stellies coach foresees the 24-year-old midfielder being an asset for the club for a very long time.

“I think when you do join a new club and put in performances like he's done and you add an important goal to that like today, that just make him feel part of the team from the beginning already, stamping his mark, showing his authority,'' Barker said of Mthiyane

“We are really pleased to have acquired his services and he's going to be a very important player for us for a very long time. I feel even against Pirates he was close to win the man of the match award, obviously Sebelebele won it after scoring the winning goal but Mthiyane put in a massive performance there as well.”

SowetanLIVE

Ouaddou turns focus to Orbit

After guiding Orlando Pirates to their fourth successive MTN8 final, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says there is no time to celebrate as they switch their ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Stellies to play Pirates in MTN8 final after ousting Sekhukhune

For the second consecutive season Stellenbosch FC will play Orlando Pirates in the final of the MTN8, after drawing 1-1 with Sekhukhune United in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Unhappy Sundowns fans pile pressure on coach Cardoso after MTN8 loss to Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns fans expressed their unhappiness after the MTN8 semifinal second leg penalty loss to Orlando Pirates by throwing objects onto the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chaine the hero, as Pirates sail to MTN8 final on penalties at the expense of Sundowns

Orlando Pirates are on course to win their fourth successive MTN8 title after they advance to the final following their 4-1 penalty victory over ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Kelly Khumalo at 20 Years: New album, motherhood & memories of ...
IN THE KNOW | Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and ...