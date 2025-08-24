Soccer

WATCH | Fatigue and lack of preparation sank Downs' MTN8 hopes — Cardoso

By Neville Khoza and and Herman Moloi - 24 August 2025 - 14:40
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso — under mounting pressure after the team’s exit from the MTN8 after their 4-1 penalty defeat to Orlando Pirates at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday — blamed fatigue and limited preparation time as the key factors behind their failure.

Despite having an away goal advantage from the first leg and scoring the opening goal, the Brazilians couldn’t hold on to it as Kamogelo Sebelebele cancelled out Iqraam Rayners’ opener.

Sundowns’ defeat saw some of their supporters throwing objects onto the pitch and surrounding the team’s bus as it was about to leave the venue.

Fatigue is not a physical thing, it’s a brain thing, and because of fatigue, we made many more mistakes.
Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns coach

Since taking over in December, Cardoso has failed to win the Nedbank Cup, the CAF Champions League and the MTN8, leaving Sundowns supporters decidedly unimpressed.

Speaking to the media during the post-match press conference, Cardoso said the team are still behind where they should be as they didn’t have enough time to train during the preseason.

“Do you know how many weeks of preparation Orlando Pirates [had]?” Cardoso asked.

“Fatigue is not a physical thing, it’s a brain thing, and because of fatigue, we made many more mistakes. When we were playing the World Club Cup, Pirates were resting and still when we were playing, they were in preparation for this season. It means we are a little bit late compared to others, and we know we are not at the place where we want to be to play such matches.”

After their difficult encounter against Pirates, Sundowns will visit in-form Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Wednesday in a match where they will be looking to bounce back to winning ways. And then they will meet Stellenbosch away on Saturday. 

Cardoso emphasised that the absence of certain players has not affected the team’s mentality. Striker Lucas Ribeiro is taking the club to a Fifa tribunal in an attempt to terminate his contract, while Khuliso Mudau has been missing from training as he also seeks to negotiate an exit.

“What is happening outside is not inside the team [spirit]. We are in peace every day [the team is training],” he said.

