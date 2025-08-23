Stellies' lead came when Sekhukhune's Ellis Rammala lost the ball just outside the area and Mthetheli Mthiyani punished the home side by blasting a ground shot that took Renaldo Leaner by surprise as it kissed the back of the net.
Stellies to play Pirates in MTN8 final after ousting Sekhukhune
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
For the second consecutive season Stellenbosch FC will play Orlando Pirates in the final of the MTN8, after drawing 1-1 with Sekhukhune United in the second-leg semifinal at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
Stellies started this encounter already leading 2-0 from the first leg played in Cape Town last Saturday.
The latest results mean Steve Barker's team beat Babina Noko 3-1 on aggregate to set up another final with Pirates, who earlier on Saturday ousted Mamelodi Sundowns 4-1 on penalties after an aggregate draw of 2-2 over two legs.
This year's final will be played on Saturday September 13 in a venue yet to be confirmed by the PSL.
Stellies will get a chance to avenge what happened in last year's final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, where they were beaten 3-1 by Pirates who won the competition for a record third time in a row.
Going into this match, Barker had emphasised the importance of starting it as if it was 0-0 and that's exactly what they did. Stellies took the game to Sekhukhune — despite nearly conceding within the first five minutes, when Bradley Grobler combined with Keletso Makgalwa only to see his shot hitting the upright.
Stellies' lead came when Sekhukhune's Ellis Rammala lost the ball just outside the area and Mthetheli Mthiyani punished the home side by blasting a ground shot that took Renaldo Leaner by surprise as it kissed the back of the net.
With more than 25 minutes left before halftime, Sekhukhune had enough time to find an equaliser — but Stellies never gave them a chance as they continued to push for more goals.
Stellies were also lucky to see referee Skhumbuzo Gasa missing a clear penalty for Sekhukhune midway through the first half when Devin Titus handled inside the area.
The second half turned out the way Barker wanted as his side never stopped hustling for a fourth goal. But as it became clear they were cruising to yet another victory, it was a matter of managing the game.
Sekhukhune did raise some hopes of a comeback when Siphesihle Mkhize cancelled Mthiyane's goal in the 64th minute.
What will now be uppermost on Barker's mind after this victory is to correct the way they started in the Betway Premiership, where they are yet to win a match after losing two and drawing one.
For Sekhukhune, all is not lost as they seek to consolidate their top position in the Premiership after starting the season with three victories in three matches.
