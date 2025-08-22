Wary Tinkler aims for an early goal against Stellies

As Sekhukhune United plan to turn their 2-0 defeat to Stellenbosch in the MTN8 semifinal first leg last week, coach Eric Tinkler has called for a smart approach in their return leg at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.
While they want to get an early goal and put pressure on Stellies, Tinkler is aware of the threat the Cape Winelands side will pose, especially in counterattack, and said they will have to be careful.
“I try to treat this as a second half of the game, and exactly what happened against TS Galaxy [from 0-2 down coming back to win 3-2], so, what is important is we have to take more risks in attack,” Tinkler told the media on Thursday at a press conference at the PSL headquarters in Park Town .
“We've to be a lot braver on the ball, but we must not be stupid. We've to be clever. You know they will look to try to hit you on the break and the counterattack. Your work ethic has to be high, your concentration level has to be very high, and you need to be positive to go get that early goal.”
Babina Noko will have to score twice without a reply to force the match to penalties, while a 3-0 win will see them advance to the final. “A 2-1 lead is never a comfortable position for a team to find itself in. If we can get an early goal, that will put pressure on them, and it will motivate us to even go and get an equaliser,” said Tinkler.
"[There's a] mammoth task ahead of us, [it is] not going to be easy. Watching Stellies last night [Wednesday] against [Orlando] Pirates, they’re not an easy team to break down. Defensively, they are organised and structured, and they’re very dangerous on counterattack.”
Tinkler also feels they will have to play their best football if they are to advance and urged his side for the same performance as when they beat Orbit College 3-0 on Tuesday.
“I think the game against Orbit was a lot better than what we did against Stellies. If we can replicate what we achieved against Orbit but raise our level even higher, we stand a chance to turn the results around in our favour.”
SowetanLIVE
Wary Tinkler aims for an early goal against Stellies
Sekhukhune need 3-0 win to advance to MTN8 final
Image: Shaun Roy
As Sekhukhune United plan to turn their 2-0 defeat to Stellenbosch in the MTN8 semifinal first leg last week, coach Eric Tinkler has called for a smart approach in their return leg at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.
While they want to get an early goal and put pressure on Stellies, Tinkler is aware of the threat the Cape Winelands side will pose, especially in counterattack, and said they will have to be careful.
“I try to treat this as a second half of the game, and exactly what happened against TS Galaxy [from 0-2 down coming back to win 3-2], so, what is important is we have to take more risks in attack,” Tinkler told the media on Thursday at a press conference at the PSL headquarters in Park Town .
“We've to be a lot braver on the ball, but we must not be stupid. We've to be clever. You know they will look to try to hit you on the break and the counterattack. Your work ethic has to be high, your concentration level has to be very high, and you need to be positive to go get that early goal.”
Babina Noko will have to score twice without a reply to force the match to penalties, while a 3-0 win will see them advance to the final. “A 2-1 lead is never a comfortable position for a team to find itself in. If we can get an early goal, that will put pressure on them, and it will motivate us to even go and get an equaliser,” said Tinkler.
"[There's a] mammoth task ahead of us, [it is] not going to be easy. Watching Stellies last night [Wednesday] against [Orlando] Pirates, they’re not an easy team to break down. Defensively, they are organised and structured, and they’re very dangerous on counterattack.”
Tinkler also feels they will have to play their best football if they are to advance and urged his side for the same performance as when they beat Orbit College 3-0 on Tuesday.
“I think the game against Orbit was a lot better than what we did against Stellies. If we can replicate what we achieved against Orbit but raise our level even higher, we stand a chance to turn the results around in our favour.”
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Exiting players haven't destabilised Sundowns — Cardoso
Pirates beat Stellies to register first league win of the season
Barker lauds Stellies' MTN8 win over Sekhukhune
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos