Stellies to leverage Confed experience in MTN8 semis, says Barker

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker trusts that their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup last season has taught them how to handle two-legged fixtures, aiming to use that experience in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal against Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
While the Cape Winelands team won their home leg 2-0 last Saturday, Barker has emphasised the job wasn't done yet, wanting his troops to be braver.
The Stellies coach hopes the lessons they picked up when they played two-legged games, particularly in the Confed Cup last season, has equipped them for Saturday's clash. "[What] we've learnt over the last season in these home and away ties, playing in Confed, is that sometimes going away from home you've [got] to be brave than at home just because of the importance of the away goal,'' he told a presser at PSL headquarters in Parktown on Thursday.
“Obviouslym that's part of us, we can't go there and expect that we can just defend our 2-0 lead; that would be unwise. I believe we've got to be positive and take the game to Sekhukhune, and we have to try to get an important away goal, which would put us in a really good position.”
Last season Stellenbosch, who lost the MTN8 final to Orlando Pirates, reached the Confed Cup semifinals, where they were eventually knocked out by Tanzanian giants Simba, losing the away leg 1-0 before playing a goalless draw on home turf.
“Having played home and away ties last year in the MTN8 [semifinals] with Sundowns [where they beat them 1-0 in both legs], and then obviously we had six [two-legged fixtures] in the Confed and we've had a good record.The only one that we've come through home and away is against Simba [in the Confed Cup semifinals],and, we also learnt from that occasion. What we've learnt is that never think that the job is done until it's done. We can't become complacent,'' Barker said.
“We’re looking forward to another exciting challenge. Having made last year's final, we would love to be back in another final. We started the first leg of this game well... we achieved our objectives of scoring some goals and also not conceding an away goal, so I thought we were really good on the day at home.”
