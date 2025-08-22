Loaning Hlangabeza to Durban has paid off – Zwane

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane believes the club's decision to loan out talented midfielder Siyanda Hlangabeza to Durban City in the second-tier last season has been vindicated.
Hlangabeza, 22, who played a telling role in Durban's promotion to the Premiership under coach Simo Dladla, was recalled by Usuthu at the start of this season. He has impressed, winning two Man-of-the-Match accolades when Amazulu won by 1-0 margins against Orbit College and Marumo Gallants, at home.
“With Hlangabeza, I’m sure people now see why we sometimes loan out players. We don't just loan out a player for the sake of it, but we loan them out for a reason,” Zwane said.
“I think Hlangabeza played at least 21 games for Durban City last season under coach Simo [who's now Usuthu's assistant coach] and they gained promotion ... he has returned with experience and that winning mentality. He was very instrumental in Durban's promotion.”
Even so, the AmaZulu coach suggested that there was still room for improvement for Hlangabeza, who came through the club's youth ranks. “Yes, the NFD level isn't the same as the Premiership level, hence he sometimes makes some elementary mistakes, but the most important thing is that he has grown. I believe he can do more at this level,” said Zwane.
Usuthu have kept two clean sheets from their three opening league fixtures, with the 2-0 loss away to perennial league champions Mamelodi Sundowns almost a fortnight ago the only league game where a clean sheet eluded them. “I think the defence deserves credit. They have worked very hard, keeping two clean sheets in our two home games so far. We still have to polish and sharpen our finishing,” Zwane said.
AmaZulu struck via Keegan Allan to beat Marumo 1-0 in their last outing at Princess Magogo Stadium last Wednesday. Usuthu's next fixture is against Sekhukhune at Peter Mokaba Stadium next Wednesday.
