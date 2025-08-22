"We may not be done in terms of recruitment but we are happy with the team. We feel we strike the right balance in terms of youth and experience.
Larsen vows to turn Venda fortunes around
'All it takes it's change of mentality'
Image: Darren Stewart
The new coach of Venda FC, Clinton Larsen, says he plans to change the fortunes of the club from one of fighting off relegation to one of a competitive team in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC).
Larsen took over at the club in the offseason and revealed that he did his homework before joining the club, and realised the team has always battled demotion from the second-tier league.
Venda will start their campaign away to Cape Town City on Saturday, where they will be looking for a perfect start. Kickoff at Athlone Stadium is 3pm.
"I have also done my homework ... like the club did before bringing me here. I found that it is a very well-run club and I'm looking forward to trying to change this mindset of always fighting relegation," Larsen stated.
"I believe that if we all put our heads together and put our hearts together, we can achieve something significant. I'm very happy with the technical team I have assembled, very happy with the squad.
"We may not be done in terms of recruitment but we are happy with the team. We feel we strike the right balance in terms of youth and experience.
"We got some good leadership in the team when you look at the spine, and I believe we have a special group in the U/23 and we are looking forward to it."
With six new teams in the league, including the Citizens who relegated from the Betway Premiership, Larsen believes the MFC will be competitive this season.
"I think it is going to be very competitive ... when I was at Magesi, nobody gave us a chance to achieve anything. All the talk was about the clubs that are more established, and I prefer it that way so I can get along with my work.
"I think this time around, with Venda surviving relegation on the last day last season, I don't think there is going to be much focus on us pushing at the top end of the league.
"That's going to go to Cape Town City, Baroka, Casric and Black Leopards. But it is our job to make this a very competitive team and show that we are here and we belong here and we can compete here.
"Like I said, I'm quite confident with what we can achieve. I don't want to go to the media and talk about it, we can't just wait for the league to kick off now."
Fixtures
All matches kick off at 3pm
Today: Gomora v Leicesterford, TUT; Highbury v University of PTA, Gelvandale
Tomorrow: Leopards v Casric, Thohoyandou; CPT City v Venda, Athlone; Milford v Lerumo, Chatsworth; Upington v Kruger, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs
Sunday: Wanderers v Lions, Harry Gwala; Bees v Baroka, KaNyamazane.
