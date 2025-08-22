WATCH | Downs’ stars rested midweek don't scare Ouaddou

Soccer

22 August 2025
Sihle Ndebele
Orlando Pirates tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou believes Mamelodi Sundowns resting a few key players such as Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena and Iqraam Rayners midweek, won't count for anything in the MTN8 second leg semifinal.

Sundowns beat Magesi 0-2, courtesy of goals from Jayden Adams and Peter Shalulile, in the league at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday without the aforementioned influential stars, who were rested for Saturday's cup game versus Pirates at Lucas Moripe Stadium (3pm). The first leg of this Wafa-Wafa semifinal clash finished 1-all at Orlando Stadium last Saturday.

Pirates didn't rest their trusted troops in a synchronised league clash; they won 1-0 at home to Stellenbosch.

“To be honest, I am not too focused on what they [Sundowns] did [midweek against Magesi], of course, we saw the result yesterday [against Magesi on Wednesday]. Cup games are more about mental strength and resting players or not usually doesn't count in cup games,” Ouaddou told a presser at PSL headquarters in Parktown on Thursday.

“Cup games are about how hungry you are as a team ... it's unexplainable [what counts in cup matches], but cup games are more about the heart, it's too deep.”

Eager to deploy an offensive approach, the Sea Robbers coach expects a “very tactical” clash against the Tshwane giants as Pirates aim to reach the final to have a chance to defend the MTN8 crown, having won it for three seasons running under Ouaddou's predecessor, Jose Riveiro.

“If we want to go through to the final, we can't just go to Sundowns and sit back. It's going to be a tactical game for both sides, especially for them ... are they going to defend this goal [they scored at Orlando Stadium last weekend]? There are a lot of questions, but for sure it will be a fantastic game for the fans ... it's an important event for SA football and the stadium will be packed again,” Ouaddou said.

“The tie is tricky for both teams. You have to be smart [and] clever in your approach to the game. It will be interesting to see how both teams will approach this game.”

